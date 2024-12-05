Tulane Green Wave Defensive Stars To Watch Against Army Black Knights
Plenty of attention will be paid to how well the Army West Point Black Knights and the Tulane Green Wave run the football.
But each team’s run defense should get plenty of attention, too.
How each defense stops the run could be a significant factor in Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game, set for 7 p.m. central at Michie Stadium on ABC.
Nationally, the two run defense units are among the Top 40 in the country. Army (10-1, 8-0 in American) is No. 11 in the nation at 103.0 yards per game and gives up four yards per carry. Tulane (9-3, 7-1), meanwhile, is No. 34, allowing 123.5 yards per game and just 4.17 yards per carry.
How those two defenses perform is a potential pivot point for the game. The Black Knights enter the game as the No. 1 rushing offense in the country at 312.5 yards per game. Tulane is No. 12 at 212.9. Both teams average five yards per carry.
If one believes the pass game could be a difference, well both units excel there, too.
Tulane is No. 21 and gives up 180.5 yards per game. Army is No. 32 and gives up 192.5 yards per game.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Tulane Green Wave
DL Patrick Jenkins
He was selected all-AAC first-team once again and perhaps it wasn’t as productive a season as he would have liked. But he has 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles going into the title game. He has experience and the Green Wave are likely to lean on that in frigid conditions in West Point.
LB Tyler Grubbs
In the eyes of Army coach Jeff Monken, Grubbs is the boss of this defense. He was named all-AAC second-team after he produced a team-leading 53 tackles with three sacks, two interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown. Big plays follow this fifth-year senior.
CB Micah Robinson
Robinson was one of five Tulane defenders to make all-AAC second-team (that includes defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant, who was named a return specialist). Army may not throw much, but Robinson can make big plays. He has two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Army West Point
LB Andon Thomas
Army’s leading tackler has 75 stops for the season (34 solo) with an interception and a fumble recovery. That earned him All-ACC third-team honors as he and the Black Knights hope to wrap the program’s first conference title in history on Friday.
S Max DiDomenico
Army’s only All-AAC first-team selection earlier this week, DiDomenico enters this game with 45 tackles (33 solo) along with two interceptions and four passes defended. Tulane has a quality passing game and it will be up DiDomenico to lead the secondary and limit the Green Wave’s ability to create big plays.
LB Elo Modozie
He was an all-AAC third-team selection, along with Thomas, after he had 4.5 sacks and 26 tackle this season. Along with defensive lineman Kyle Lewis (four sacks), Modozie will be one of the primary defenders out to put pressure on Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah.