Tulane Green Wave Designated Hitter Shines in Losing Effort Over Weekend
The Tulane Green Wave baseball program has ridden a strong out-of-conference performance under third-year manager Jay Uhlman to a 28-20 record.
The American Athletic Conference slate has not been as kind to the Green Wave. After dropping two of three to the Florida Atlantic Owls over the weekend, Tulane holds an 11-10 record in conference play.
The Owls are certainly no slouch on the diamond. They are one of only two teams in the conference with 30 or more wins to this point in the year. The Green Wave does still have an opportunity to join that group with seven games left in the regular season.
Despite losing two of three, there was still a performance that Uhlman can be proud of. Senior Gavin Schulz put on a show, doing everything he could at the plate to keep his team in the fight.
Game one on Saturday saw the senior go 2-for-5 with one home run and five RBI. He had six plate appearances in total, though one ended in a sacrifice fly for one of his plethora of runs batted in.
The second half of the doubleheader saw more of the same from Schulz. After lighting up the scoreboard with five RBI in game one, he would go 2-for-5 again in game two, with two more RBI, and added his second stolen base of the year to his final line.
Schulz would be held in check in the final game of the weekend, going just 0-for-4. He would still score a run after reaching on a walk, giving him at least one run scored in the three-game series.
The senior would finish the weekend with a 4-for-14 line with one home run, seven RBI, and one steal while drawing two walks and scoring four times. It was a strong weekend for the senior, despite the final outcome of the three-game set.
After 48 games, Schulz has batted .292/.423/.468 with six home runs and 38 RBI. His .890 OPS on the year ranks fourth on the team.
It has been a solid season from the Green Wave so far. With seven games left to play, there is still time to improve their standing ahead of the conference tournament. And with Gavin Schulz helping lead the way, the sky is the limit.