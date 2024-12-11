Tulane Green Wave Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Southern Miss
Things have not been going well for the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team over the last few weeks.
Since starting their season 3-0, they lost six out of seven games. That stretch had some gut-wrenching losses, such as an overtime defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Privateers and blowing a 16-point second-half lead to the Wyoming Cowboys in Cancun.
Tulane entered Tuesday’s matchup with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles riding a five-game losing streak, desperate for a victory.
Head coach Ron Hunter has not minced his words, giving harsh assessments for his team ahead of their fifth straight loss that occurred over the weekend on the road against the George Mason Patriots.
That seemed to light a fire under his players, though, as they responded with the kind of performance Hunter has been hoping to see more consistently by beating Southern Miss, 86-58.
The Green Wave took the lead for the first time with 17:25 remaining in the first half and never looked back. They would head into the locker room up 38-23 and poured it on even more in the second half with a 48-35 drubbing.
That resulted in a blowout victory, snapping their losing streak, and getting back into the win column for the first time since Nov. 19 when they defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
Leading the way on Tuesday night was Kaleb Banks, who scored 18 points while going 7-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 on 3-pointers. He also pulled down five rebounds.
Gregg Glenn III recorded his second consecutive double-double and his third of the campaign with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He rounded out his stat line with three assists and two steals.
Starting point guard Rowan Brumbaugh also scored 16 points on the evening to go along with six assists, three steals and one rebound.
Mari Jordan was the fourth Tulane player to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block to his ledger.
With such a lopsided score, Hunter was able to empty out his bench near the end of the game, getting every active player some run.
A big reason for the victory was how excellently the team played on the defensive end.
Southern Miss was held to 36.5% shooting from the field overall and 30.8% from 3-point range.
The Green Wave also forced 21 turnovers, which they turned into 23 points. They committed only seven themselves, which the Golden Eagles turned into three points.
Tulane will take the court again this weekend when they face off against the Florida State Seminoles in a neutral site game held at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.