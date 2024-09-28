Tulane Green Wave Football Lands Commitment from Brother of NFL Star
The Tulane Green Wave picked up the 13th commitment for its Class of 2025 as defensive back Michael Igbinoghene announced he would play for Tulane next year.
Commitments are non-binding. The earliest he can sign with Tulane is in December during the early-signing period. He announced his commitment on social media.
Igbinoghene, who plays his high school football at Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., chose the Green Wave over at least four power conference schools — Florida State, UCF, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.
He is rated by 247Sports as a three-star player, but his player rating of 89 is the highest of any player in the current class. If he signs, he would be the sixth-highest ranked recruit in the history of the site.
The highest-rated player in the site’s history was another cornerback, Jayden Lewis, who was part of Tulane’s last recruiting class.
Igbinoghene is the No. 590 overall recruit in the nation and the country’s No. 52 corner.
He’s following in the college football footsteps of his brother, Noah, who also played at Hewitt-Trussville and eventually became a first-round pick in the NFL.
Noah was a three-year college player at Auburn, where he also ran track and field. He started his career as a wide receiver but converted to cornerback after one season.
In his final season with the Tigers, the converted wide receiver finished with 42 tackles and seven pass-breakups in the secondary. He also returned kicks and set a school bowl record with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2020 Outback Bowl.
The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the first round in 2020 and was eventually traded to Dallas in 2023 after signed All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and Eli Apple in free agency and drafted more depth in second-round pick Cam Smith.
He was a backup cornerback for Dallas last season before he joined Washington as a free agent.
The other 12 commitments to Tulane, per 247Sports.com, include cornerback Jotavion Pierce of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, AL), safety Warren Roberts Jr. of St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA), edge rusher Juelz Baptiste of St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA), offensive tackle Antwaun Parham of Monarch (Pompano Beach, FL), wide receiver Joshua Brantley of Ruston (Ruston, LA), athlete Nikolas Alston of Thompson (Alabaster, AL), defensive lineman Oliver Mitchell Jr. of Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA), wide receiver PaLanding Drammeh of Hoover (Hoover, AL), defensive lineman Cameron Roberts of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL), tight end Jay Beamon of Cleveland Central (Cleveland, MS), quarterback Gresham Perry of Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette, LA) and offensive lineman Jason Arredondo of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV).