Tulane Green Wave Football Receive Favorable AAC Prediction for Upcoming Season
The first year for the Tulane Green Wave football team under head coach Jon Sumrall was a very successful one.
For the third consecutive year, the team was able to win at least nine games, as he picked up right where Willie Fritz left off as he accepted the head coaching job with the Houston Cougars following an 11-win 2023 campaign.
The three straight 9+ win seasons is the longest in program history. It was also the third straight year they were ranked in the top 25 at some point. The last time that occurred was from 1972-1974.
Can the Green Wave extend that impressive streak and make it four in a row when it comes to winning at least nine games?
Some projections certainly hint that it is possible despite Tulane losing a ton of talent off the roster to graduation and the transfer portal.
Virtually their entire offense needs to be replaced as quarterback Darian Mensah left for the Duke Blue Devils and one of the largest NIL deals ever. Running back Makhi Hughes also departed, landing with the Oregon Ducks.
Their leading receiver, Mario Williams, is preparing for the NFL Draft. Dontae Fleming and Yulkeith Brown, who were second and third on the team in receiving, are also gone.
As is their top tight end, Alex Bouman, who transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and was fourth on the team in receiving yards. Hughes was fifth.
Despite having almost no contributors from their 2024 team coming back, Tulane’s offense is expected to still be strong in 2025.
According to ESPN’s SP+, shared by Bill Connelly (subscription required), they are No. 35 in the country with a 31.0. That is the second best mark in the conference behind only the Memphis Tigers, who are No. 16 with a 35.2.
Defensively is where the Green Wave are going to have their work cut out for them.
Just like the offense, there are a ton of key contributors from the 2024 squad who aren’t coming back in 2025.
That plays a big part in their middle-of-the-road SP+ of 27.6, which is 66th in the country. They do greatly outpace Memphis in that regard, who are 101st with a 32.3.
The only team with a better SP+ on defense is the reigning AAC champion Army West Point Black Knights, who are 35th with a 23.2.
Overall, the Green Wave are the No. 50 team in the country with a 3.4 SP+ overall. That is tops in the AAC, with Memphis right behind them at No. 52 and Army not far behind at No. 60.