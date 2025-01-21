Tulane Green Wave Has Promising Trend in Their Favor Ahead of Matchup with Bulls
The Tulane Green Wave Women's Basketball program has had a bumpy ride to this point in the 2024-25 season.
After starting the year in a 0-4 hole, Head Coach Ashley Langford has helped spark the program to storm back with an 11-3 run to give the team an 11-7 record with a 4-3 record in American Athletic Conference play.
The lion's share of the wins have come in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, where the team has played to a 7-3 record, a promising trend in their favor ahead of their matchup with the South Florida Bulls.
The Lady Waves wins at home include contests against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the North Texas Mean Green, though they did drop their most recent home game, against the Memphis Tigers, on January 18.
The Bulls enter the matchup with a 12-8 record overall, with a 5-2 mark in AAC play, sitting just one spot ahead of the Green Wave in the conference standings.
South Florida, like Tulane, has played the majority of their games at their home court this year, with only five coming on the road to this point.
In those five contests, the Bulls have played to a 2-3 record, which further plays into the strong trend in favor of the Green Wave.
South Florida's defense has been a strength this year, holding opponents to only 59.8 points, second in the AAC, on only 41.2 percent shooting.
The Lady Waves have shot well from the floor, hitting at a 42.3 percent clip, and they look to continue that hot streak in this matchup.
Victoria Keenan has helped lead the way on offense, averaging 3.1 three-point field goals made per game, with 11.2 points and a 47.3 percent clip from beyond the arc.
Barring a meeting in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, this will be the only time this year that Tulane and the Bulls will meet on the court.
Even with the home-court advantage and promising trend, it looks to be an exciting matchup between these two teams that are looking to advance their standing in the American Athletic Conference as the end of the year rapidly approaches.