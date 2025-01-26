Tulane Green Wave Have Two Star Defenders Land in Recent NFL Mock Draft
Despite ending on a low note with a three-game losing streak, the 2024 college football season was quite a successful one for the Tulane Green Wave.
They were able to win nine games for the third straight year, which is a program record. For the third straight campaign, they played in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, but lost for the second straight occasion, this time to the Army West Point Black Knights.
Given how much success they found on the field, an unfortunate repercussion of that is players are going to look for opportunities elsewhere with NIL becoming so popular.
Several key players, such as their starting quarterback Darian Mensah, left for massive amounts of money.
Others are looking to move onto the next level with NFL careers in their sights.
There are a number of Tulane players who could play on Sundays in the near future, but only two of them were fortunate enough to make the recent 2026 NFL mock draft that was put together over at Pro Football Network.
The first Green Wave player to appear in the mock is defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, who lands in the seventh round with the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 213.
Jenkins was a disruptive force for Tulane in the middle of their defensive line for the three campaigns that he played in for the program.
Across 41 games, he recorded 107 combined tackles and lived in the opponent’s backfield. He registered 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks to go along with two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
It would be an uphill climb getting onto the field for a regular role with the Ravens, but they have a long track record of developing defensive talent and landing there would certainly bode well for his future.
Joining him in the mock draft was one of his positional mates, fellow defensive tackle Adin Huntington.
After spending time with the Kent State Golden Flashes and UL-Monroe Warhawks, he spent his final year of college eligibility with Tulane.
While his production wasn’t as prolific as it was in 2023, Huntington still put together a very solid 2024 campaign.
He played in 13 games, recording 30 total tackles with five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.
In the Pro Football Network mock draft, he is selected in the seventh round, No. 234 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Having the chance to learn from DeForest Buckner, one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, would be quite an opportunity for Huntington.