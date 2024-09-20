Tulane Green Wave Head Coach Jon Sumrall Reveals Veteran Defender No Longer on Team
The Tulane Green Wave made a splash with their 2020 recruiting class when they were able to land defensive end Angelo Anderson.
A local product from the New Orleans area, he was one of the highest-rated prospects that the Green Wave landed during the Willie Fritz era. His goal was to become a trendsetter, showing other talented locals that big-time football could be played at the collegiate level in the city.
While Anderson didn’t reach those lofty goals, he was an important depth piece for head coach Jon Sumrall along the defensive line. It is never a bad thing to have a fifth-year senior as an insurance policy off the bench.
After being a reserve in 2023, playing in 11 games and recording 14 total tackles, he was a backup to transfer Adin Huntington and redshirt sophomore Gerrod Henderson this season.
Playing time was hard to come by thus far, but Anderson did get onto the scoresheet in last week’s game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
He recorded a sack, his only tackle of the season through three games, and his first since the 2022 campaign. That year was also the one he was able to contribute the most, starting eight games.
That matchup in Norman ended up being the last act of Anderson’s collegiate career with the Green Wave.
Sumrall revealed that the veteran defensive end was no longer on the team after departing earlier in the week. He didn’t go into details about why, but shared that the two talked and Anderson felt the best decision was to no longer be a part of the team.
“He left the team for personal reasons,” Sumrall said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “That's my statement on it. He made a personal decision. I talked to him, gave him information and he decided to leave for personal reasons."
The John Curtis product finishes his Tulane career playing in 45 games, recording 58 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Despite not making a huge impact on the field, his experience will certainly be missed in the locker room.