Tulane Green Wave Head to Storied MLB Stadium in Latest Bowl Game Projections
The Tulane Green Wave had faint college football playoff hopes before their loss to the Memphis Tigers, but now must settle on winning the AAC and heading to a nice bowl game.
Brett McMurphy, a senior analyst for Action Network, is one of the best resources for bowl game information.
In his latest projections, the Green Wave head to Boston, Mass. to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Fenway Bowl.
It is one of the more interesting bowl game locations, taking place in Fenway Park. Though it is the home of the Boston Red Sox, it is also no stranger to hosting football games.
The Fenway Bowl is one of the newest bowl games, dating back to just 2022.
It has tie-ins with the ACC and the American Athletic Conference. There have only been two games so far, and the ACC won both of them.
Should this be where they end up, Jon Sumrall and Tulane will try to get the AAC on the board.
Though it is still a drop from the high of winning the Cotton Bowl back in 2022, this would still be a great outcome for the Green Wave.
No Tulane head coach has made it to a bowl game in his first season since Vince Gibson in 1980. No Green Wave coach has won a bowl game in his first season, ever.
This year has already been a success for Sumrall, so this would just be another feather in his cap.
He has done a great job of not slowing anything down after Willie Fritz left for the Houston Cougars.
It may have been so good, in fact, that they now have to sweat out the potential of him getting poached by a bigger school this offseason.
Odds are, though, he will wait to build his resume even more with hopes of jumping straight to the SEC at some point.
Before any of that happens, there are two more games to worry about.
This projection likely assumes that Tulane wins the AAC championship over the Army West Point Black Knights, which they are favored to do.
Along with giving the Green Wave the Fenway Bowl projection against the Hokies, McMurphy also provided an early line for the game.
Virginia Tech is a hypothetical 1.5-point favorite.
The Hokies have lost three of their last four games, but were able to pick up a little bit of momentum to close out the year with a win over the rival Virginia Cavaliers.