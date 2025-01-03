Tulane Green Wave Hire Valuable Former Coach as Pass Game Coordinator
As the Tulane Green Wave continues to splash in the transfer portal, they are adding as much value to the coaching staff.
Per Pete Thamel, former Tulane football offensive coordinator Will Hall, formerly the head coach at Southern Miss, will join the staff as their new pass game coordinator. He will also work alongside wide receivers coach Carter Sheridan in that room.
Prior to his time with the Golden Eagles, Hall was the Green Wave's coordinator from 2019-20. He was responsible for the recruitment and initial development of quarterback Michael Pratt, who came off the bench to lead a win against Southern Miss as a true freshman in the 2020 season.
Hall was fired in October with a 14-30 record through four seasons. His team was one of two losses for Tulane in the 2022 season, where they eventually won the Cotton Bowl.
It was apparent throughout the contest how intricately he knew his former quarterback, who spoke highly of his first college coordinator.
It's a net positive for a staff that brings back all their members from last year as it stands, and Hall's addition only bolsters the vision for the program next season.
The development of the quarterback room and eventually producing the starter to replace Darian Mensah will be important. Developing the wide receiver room alongside Sheridan will be equally important, as the team faces several key replacements with the departure of seniors Mario Williams, Dontae Fleming, and Yulkeith Brown.
Hall was at several Tulane practices as the season wrapped up with a relationship with head coach Jon Sumrall and familiarity uptown. Just as Sumrall had the guts to name Mensah as the starter last season, Hall was critical in the success of Pratt with a quarterback change midseason.
The team and staff, now including Hall, now have nine months to cultivate the next starter under center and the talent that surrounds him.