Tulane Green Wave Hires Kentucky Wildcats Assistant Coach as New Safeties Analyst
The Tulane Green Wave announced their third coaching hire of what has been an incredibly active offseason for second-year head coach Jon Sumrall.
Tulane football hired Kentucky Wildcats nickels coach Bryan Berezowitz as the team's new safeties analyst. He was a coach at Kentucky for the last seven years.
Berezowitz replaces former analyst Rob Greene, who left for a role with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He joins his brother on the Green Wave staff. Defensive analyst Brayden Berezowitz coaches spear and nickel.
Interestingly, both brothers played wide receiver at their alma mater they share with head coach Jon Sumrall. Bryan Berezowitz only played from 2016-17 before sustaining a career-ending back injury.
He joins as a promising defensive coach for Tulane. The Wildcats had a poor 2024 season with a 4-8 overall record and a 1-7 conference slate. However, they held opponents to 113.1 yards per game in 2023, ranking second in the SEC and 17th nationally.
Berezowitz helped coach a 2022 unit that ranked top three in the SEC in total defense, pass defense, and scoring defense.
Since 2018, he has helped develop multiple defensive backs into NFL prospects, including second-round picks Lonnie Johnson and Kelvin Joseph.
Berezowitz is a strong hire with familial ties on the staff and a former Wildcat player alongside Sumrall. He steps in to lead an exciting unit that boasts strong returnees for the Green Wave.
The group loses Jalen Geiger but returns free safeties Jack Tchienchou and Joshua Moore, and strong safeties Bailey Despanie and Kevin Adams.
Tulane led the American Athletic Conference with the No. 16 pass efficiency defense in the nation last year. They allowed 235 completions on 404 pass attempts for a total of 2,488 yards, conceded 13 touchdowns, and recorded 14 interceptions.
Three interceptions were by Adams, Geiger, and Tchienchou. Tchienchou returned his for a touchdown.
The two leading tacklers were linebackers Tyler Grubbs and Sam Howard. Despanie, Tchienchou, and Adams followed with 143 total tackles between the three safeties. Despanie had a team-leading 41 solo tackles, and Tchienchou and Adams were within the top five with 33 and 28 solo tackles each.
Freshman Tchienchou and sophomore Adams were slated to backup Despanie and Geiger. The two young playmakers commanded significant time in the starting lineup as the season went on. Both were thrown into the fire early against Power 4 opponents Kansas State and Oklahoma.
It's a strong, talented unit for Berezowitz to mold with credible experience not just in games, but with each other between the three notable returnees.