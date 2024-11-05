Tulane Green Wave Inch Closer to Top 25 with Latest Win
The Tulane Green Wave proved yet again just how dominant they can be in their 34-3 win over the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday.
Even on a short week, the Green Wave came prepared for whatever the 49ers would throw their way, dodging each and every blow with ease on their way to their seventh win of the 2024 campaign.
It marked the fourth time this season that Tulane has held an opponent to 10 points or less and the fifth time that they have scored 30 or more points, and the program has now outscored their opponents 358-181, just four points shy of doubling their opponents’ combined scoring output.
The Green Wave’s dominance this year has seen the team climb the college football ranks, slowly but surely, inching ever closer to the elusive top 25.
After receiving votes for the AP Top 25 this week, the third time this year, and the second time in as many weeks, the latest college football power rankings have begun to reward the team for their dominance as well.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic released the latest rendition of his college football power rankings, placing Tulane 30th after having them ranked 34th last week.
This ranking places the Green Wave as the fourth-best Group of Five team behind the Boise State Broncos (12th), the Army Black Knights (27th), and the UNLV Rebels (29th), though with the way that these four teams have played this year, Tulane would seemingly only have issues with the Broncos and their superstar Heisman candidate running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Green Wave is not currently scheduled to play any of those three teams this year, but they do still have two important contests left against the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers.
While the offense has garnered most of the praise and attention, as is usually the case across the football landscape, Tulane’s defense has been among the best in the country, allowing only 208.8 yards passing per game, 116 yards rushing per game, and 20.1 points per game.
It has been this smothering defense that has helped lead the Green Wave to victory, through winning the turnover battle and keeping opposing offenses in check.
It has been a fantastic season under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall for Tulane, and it is far from over just yet.
At the very least, the Green Wave has a bowl game that they can look forward to, though it could become even more than that before all is said and done.