Tulane Green Wave Inside Top 50 In Latest College Football Power Rankings
It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Tulane Green Wave through the first month of play.
With a 3-2 record through their first five games, there has been plenty to be happy about, even in the two losses that came in back-to-back weeks.
All of this has come with speculation abounding for the first few weeks of the year as to whether or not the Green Wave would be joining the PAC-12.
Tulane has wins over Division Two Southeastern Louisiana, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and the South Florida Bulls in the first game of conference play in 2024.
The only two losses so far have come against ranked opponents, but by only a combined 22 points, against No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats, and No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners, in games that no one expected the Green Wave to have much chance in.
The success that the program has had to this point in the season has opened eyes across the nation and it has raised the team's stock to higher levels.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic put Tulane at 47th in their latest college football power rankings, just inside the top 50.
The Green Wave play their next game against the 1-3 UAB Blazers on Saturday, who Vannini has ranked 113th, and should easily put another tally in the win column, potentially improving their ranking over any of the teams ahead of them that may lose their games.
It has been a balanced attack for Tulane this season, with the program seeing success on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the team ranks fifth in the American Conference in yards per game (425), sixth in passing yards per game (231.8), third in rushing yards per game (193.2), and third in points per game (36.8).
Defensively, the program ranks third in yards per game (312), fifth in passing yards per game (172), sixth in rushing yards per game (140), and fourth in points per game (22.2).
Under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, the Green Wave has started the 2024 campaign on a promising note.
With conference play now underway, Tulane needs to capitalize on the weak nature of the American Conference to climb the national rankings even higher.
With how the season has gone so far, a bowl game is all but guaranteed.
The program just needs to keep doing what its doing, and the success is sure to follow.