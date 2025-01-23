Tulane Green Wave Invests To Be Competitive in Football by Retaining Core Staff
In an era where college football programs must adapt or fall critically behind, the Tulane Green Wave has dispelled any doubts about competing at the Group of 5 level.
One of the priorities for head coach Jon Sumrall in agreeing to a contract extension was a competitive salary pool for his staff.
Athletic director David Harris made a strong statement at the time in December on X, endorsing Sumrall to lead a championship-caliber football program.
"After working with him and his staff for the past year, I'm convinced that Jon is the right leader at the right time for our football program," Harris wrote. "He brings an incredible combination of leadership, passion, competitive spirit, and care for our student-athletes to the job each day."
"The landscape of college athletics is constantly evolving, and Jon's vision helps to position us to succeed in this rapidly changing environment."
With that perspective of how to succeed in mind, the retention of both coordinators and key position coaches reflects an alignment with that vision.
"[Today's] news is a reflection of the bright future that both of us believe exists for the football program," Harris said. "We will work together and relentlessly to bring a championship back to Uptown."
In order to win a conference championship, a team might just need a bit more stability than the Green Wave had last year.
The team has been to three consecutive championship games and only won the first one in 2022 against the UCF Knights.
In 2023, Tulane had a lot of consistency. Willie Fritz was in his eighth season as head coach, and quarterback Michael Pratt was a four-year starter. They did lose key leaders, including Tyjae Spears, Dorian Williams, and Nick Anderson.
They also lost both coordinators and made several position coach changes. Shiel Wood, Sumrall's coordinator with the Troy Trojans, replaced defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who left for the Oregon Ducks. Hampton was with the Green Wave for six seasons and two as coordinator.
It's still unclear how Jim Svoboda and Slade Nagle split offensive responsibilities that season, but Nagle was left in charge without Svoboda and wide receivers coach John McMenamin. McMenamin was Pratt's go-to coach on the sidelines for the Cotton Bowl season.
Current receivers coach Carter Sheridan replaced Derrick Sherman as running backs coach, and Sherman moved to receivers in 2023. Tulane lost their longtime linebackers coach and elected not to hire a replacement, having Wood coach the unit.
Those changes may have mattered more than realized, and that pattern might have repeated in 2024.
The Green Wave had a new head coach, coordinators on each side, and the following position group coaches: wide receivers, running backs, defensive line, linebackers, and several new analysts.
This year, the only position coach turnover has come due to retirement with a new special teams coordinator and offensive line coach.
That stability is what will assist Sumrall in building a championship team at Tulane in the 2025 season.