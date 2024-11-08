Tulane Green Wave Junior Emerging As Much-Needed Leader for Young Team
The Tulane Green Wave is entering the 2024-25 college basketball season with virtually zero expectations.
Coaches in the American Athletic Conference don’t see them as much of a threat, as they voted to finish in a tie for 11th, with the UTSA Roadrunners, in the 13-team conference. It isn’t too much of a surprise given just how disappointing the team was last year.
The Green Wave went 5-13 in the ACC, finishing 14-17 overall. It was the fourth time in five seasons under head coach Ron Hunter that the team finished with a losing record.
This offseason, the roster underwent a massive overhaul, which certainly played a part in the underwhelming expectations. But, the talent is there to surprise people if they can gel and come together on the court.
It is going to take a little bit of time for everything to come together, as Hunter is relying on an incredibly young roster. There isn’t a single senior in the group and only two players are holdovers from last season’s team.
One of those players is Asher Woods.
He is in his second season with the program after transferring in ahead of his sophomore campaign from the VMI Keydets. One of the starting spots went to him in the season opener against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, an NAIA team whom Tulane defeated 76-42.
Woods played 17 minutes in the game, producing a modest three points with one assist. In the second half, he was replaced in the starting group by Tyler Ringgold, another transfer from the Texas A&M Aggies.
While roles are still fluctuating and his production may never jump off the stat sheet, he is as important as any player on the roster. If given the chance, he believes he can be a consistent producer for this squad.
But for now, he is embracing his role as a leader on and off the court.
“A steady voice and a steady character on this team is just huge,” Woods said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “I’d definitely say leadership with the new group of guys and being someone who knows the system and knows how coach Hunter and his staff coaches is where I can make my presence felt.”
Having a player of his caliber will be key to the Green Wave exceeding expectations this season. The quicker the new players can pick up Hunter’s game plan and scheme, especially his notoriously complicated matchup defense, the more success they will have on the hardwood.
“Honestly I’m doing it every chance I get, whether it’s off the court or on the sideline just trying to coach up somebody,” he said. “That’s big because you can’t play this defense alone. You have to have people who know it and people who can help you while you’re out there.”
Woods certainly wants to get on the court and show what he can do. But, he knows he has to earn that spot given how much talent is surrounding him.
But what makes him special is his willingness to help his teammates. Even if he isn’t playing a major role minutes-wise, he will have a big impact on how much the team wins this season.