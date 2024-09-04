Tulane Green Wave vs. Kansas State Wildcats Offensive Players to Watch
The Tulane Green Wave is preparing for its rematch with the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats, which is set for Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
The Green Wave (1-0) enters the game coming off dominating Southeastern Louisiana, 52-0, and further burnishing their record since the start of the 2022 season.
Tulane is 24-5 in its last 29 games over the last two-plus seasons. The 24 victories since the start of the 2022 season ranks fourth nationally behind Georgia (29), Michigan (29) and Washington (26).
Some of these Wildcats (1-0) remember what happened against Tulane two years ago in Manhattan, when the Green Wave came to town and beat them, 17-10. Kansas State is coming off a 41-6 season-opening win over UT Martin, a game where the Wildcats really didn't have to dig deep into the playbook. But the Wildcats have a young stable of tremendous offensive players that could give Tulane’s defense fits.
Notably, the Wildcats were 3-for-3 in the red zone last week. Last season they were 78.46% in the red zone, which was second in the nation. When Kansas State gets close to the end zone, they don't usually miss.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Tulane
QB Darian Mensah
Tulane opted to start the redshirt freshman in the opener, and he rewarded the coaching staff's faith with a 205-yard, two-touchdown performance that saw him only fail to complete two passes. It was about as letter perfect a season opener as you could ask from a quarterback that didn't have a collegiate snap going into the game. Mensah came on late in the process, beating out more experienced players like Kai Horton and Ty Thompson.
Thompson will likely have a short-yardage role for the Green Wave because of his size and ability to run. But, for now the job appears to belong to Mensah and he'll now have to make adjustments against a Wildcats defense that knows how to get to the quarterback.
WR Mario Williams
The USC transfer made his Tulane debut a good one, as he caught four passes for 124 yards and had a long reception of 68 yards. What was clear is that Williams is going to stretch the field for the Green Wave, and when one considers that the longest receptions for the other three players that caught passes was 14 yards, his big play ability is something Tulane will utilize all season.
And while he can burn cornerbacks, he gained more than half of his yardage after the catch, so he knows how to elude defenders and break tackles, too.
RB Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
The long-time Green Wave running back only gained 48 yards in the opener, but he did it on four carries, averaged 12 yards and had a long of 28. He has 531 yards and two scores for his career but has a per-carry average of 5.2 yards.
Tulane will need someone to spell all-Conference star Makhi Hughes. Clayton-Johnson, with his burst and high per-carry average, is the early candidate to get those carries and assume the workload if Hughes needs a series off.
Kansas State
QB Avery Johnson
When Kansas State signed him for the class of 2023, Johnson was one of the biggest recruits in Wildcats history. It showed their growing ability to keep Kansas natives at home, because Johnson had offers from programs all over the country.
He played in specific situations last season, but it was clear he would be the starter in 2024. The incumbent, Will Howard, transferred to Ohio State after the regular season ended and Johnson got the chance to start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where he was named the offensive MVP.
He was the fifth Kansas State sophomore — and second true sophomore — to start at quarterback in an opener since 1990 when he took the ball last weekend. He threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 37 yards on three carries. Stopping the Wildcats means slowing down Johnson.
RB D.J. Giddens
Kansas State is excited about what Dylan Edwards brings to the table. He was a highly thought-of recruit from the state of Kansas who signed with Colorado in 2023 and then transferred to the Wildcats in the offseason.
But, Giddens was the man last year, as he rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. He also caught 29 passes and scored on three of them.
He has now rushed for at least 100 yards in five straight games and he gained 124 yards on just 13 carries last week. Kansas State loves to run the ball and in Giddens they have the perfect first option.
WR Jayce Brown
Kansas State only threw 16 passes last week, but Brown was the biggest beneficiary as he caught five passes for 71 yards and averaged 14.2 yards per catch.
He was a true freshman last year and he has every opportunity to become one of the best receivers in the Big 12 this season. Kansas State gave him starts in each of their last six games in 2023, and he caught 27 passes for 437 yards for the season.
Notably, his 16.2 yards per reception was the most among all true freshmen nationally. He’s not a receiver defenses can allow to get to the second or third level without a defender nearby.