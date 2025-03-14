Tulane Green Wave Linebackers May Hold Hidden Edge as Top Position To Watch
The Tulane Green Wave kicks off spring practice on Tuesday in preparation for the 2025 college football season.
The critical evaluation period for Tulane football will have a spotlight on both sides of the ball, and there’s quite a bit of production and playmaking on defense that head coach Jon Sumrall must replace.
Over the last three seasons of sustained success for the Green Wave, the team has always had a strong linebacker group that leads on and off the field. From Nick Anderson and Dorian Williams in 2022 to Tyler Grubbs and Sam Howard in 2024, the linebacker position has proven to be a formidable force.
Among the 13 players on defense the team will have to find answers for is Grubbs, who recorded 152 tackles at Tulane.
Only Howard, who totaled 63 tackles last season, rivaled his leadership. Howard also boasts a credible size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.
In a recent interview with Crescent City Sports, Sumrall enthusiastically endorsed Howard's return as a critical leader.
“Sam Howard was a walk-on at Austin Peay who became a team captain and leading tackler with 103 tackles in 2023, then transferred to Tulane and was voted team captain here,” Sumrall said. “He’s a man’s man. If I’m going down a dark alley, I want Sam Howard with me. A great leader.”
A critical question to answer during spring camp is who lines up beside him. The options are considerably intriguing. One who may be lost in the shuffle of roster construction is a key contributor from 2023.
After suffering a torn ACL in the Military Bowl, which prevented him from playing in the 2024 season, Jesus Machado is ready to make a comeback. He recorded 98 tackles that season prior to his injury.
While Machado and Howard have yet to play alongside one another, Machado spent an entire season working with Grubbs, who came in for Corey Platt after tearing his Achilles in the 2023 opener.
“Zeus (Machado) has been working hard coming off his injury. It’s fun to see him out here again. He affects the team because of his toughness and how he plays the game—very intense.”
Machado was one of the stronger players on defense and a massive loss the team had to bring in Howard to account for last year.
However, one of the landmarks of Sumrall’s philosophy is developing and growing players, and the team cultivated backups Chris Rodgers and Dickson Agu last year behind the two starters.
The defense also matches personnel and will often run out three linebacker sets, making Rodgers and Agu essential to the team’s success last year. Sumrall also made a point to mention the hard work of Makai Williams, a junior who has worked hard this offseason.
“Chris Rodgers and Dickson Agu are both gifted players,” Sumrall said. “Makai Williams is having an outstanding offseason—maybe better than anyone on the team. He hasn’t been a household name, but he’s stepping up more than anyone in the linebacker room.”
They will also have incoming transfer Dallas Winner-Johnson, whose 6-foot-3, 230-pound stature brings a level of physicality and athleticism.
The second level of the defense will be key to watch as Tulane looks to return to the standard that ranked No. 2 in the AAC last year.