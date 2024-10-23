Tulane Green Wave Matchup With North Texas Holds Massive Playoff Implications
The Tulane Green Wave and North Texas Mean Green face off this weekend in a matchup that has much bigger College Football Playoff implications than either school probably imagined.
Given the new expanded playoff format, the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion is automatically given a spot in the postseason. Both of these schools are sitting with a 5-2 record and a chance to win the wide-open American Athletic Conference.
Six teams in the American have lost either zero or one game in conference play, leaving it up for grabs down the final stretch of the regular season.
A loss on Saturday would be devastating for either squad and virtually take them out of the chance to be high enough rated to make the playoff even if they do win the American.
Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reevaluated his goals a few weeks ago and the conference title took the top spot, with the playoff seeming like more of a long shot at that point.
While Tulane started the season off hot with a 52-0 win over Southeastern, two straight losses against Top 25 schools had some down in the dumps. A four-game win streak, including three straight 40+ point performances and a 71-point outburst, has them back in a groove.
The Green Wave still have three of the contenders for the American left on their schedule, which includes the currently-ranked Navy Midshipmen.
There are plenty of chances left to end up ranked high enough to earn a playoff spot. It's not all about winning out, though, as they will still need some help from around the country.
"Boise State are the most likely Group of 5 prospective champion to advance, but the Broncos face their biggest Mountain West test this week at UNLV. Army and Navy remain unbeaten, but the AAC still is wide open. Liberty earned the G5 New Year’s Six spot last year, but the Flames’ weak schedule means it would take a few losses by the AAC and Mountain West champions to get there this time," said Scott Dochterman of The Athletic when examining the Group of 5 playoff race.
In order to pull off the comeback, Tulane will need to rely more heavily on their freshman quarterback Darian Mensah down the stretch.
Mensah has had flashes this year but has struggled at times and taken a back seat in the offense to Makhi Hughes.
The next few weeks of the season are massive in New Orleans and it all starts with the Mean Green this Saturday.