Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Releases Exciting Non-Conference Schedule
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, with the regular-season opener set for Nov. 4 against Louisiana Christian.
That is the first of eight games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, not including the Green Wave’s Oct. 25 exhibition game against Spring Hill College.
Tulane remains home to host ULM on Nov. 8, followed by another home contest on Nov. 11 against Alcorn State.
The Green Wave’s first trip out of town is on Nov. 15 as Tulane faces Furman in Greenville, S.C. Following that trip, Tulane has two more home games before it heads to Cancun — Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 19 and New Orleans on Nov. 22.
The Bethune-Cookman game is actually the Green Wave’s Cancun opener. After the New Orleans contest, Tulane heads to the Cancun Challenge.
The Green Wave will open the Cancun Challenge against Wyoming on Nov. 26, before facing either Loyola Marymount or Belmont on Nov. 27.
In December the Green Wave start the month with another home game against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 2. Then, Tulane heads to George Mason for its only other true road game on Dec. 7.
Tulane renews its rivalry with Southern Miss on Dec. 10 at home, followed by a trip to Miami to face Florida State in a non-conference, neutral-site contest. Following that, Tulane comes home to wrap up non-conference action against Dillard on Dec. 20.
Tulane’s American Athletic Conference opponents were previously announced.
Home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will include South Florida, UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Memphis and Florida Atlantic.
Road games will include UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Wichita State, North Texas and Temple.
The first conference games will be Dec. 31, and the league season will run through March 9. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 12-16.
The Green Wave went 14-17 overall and 5-13 in AAC action a season ago. Tulane lost to North Texas, 81-71, in the second round of the AAC Tournament, which was its first game of the event.
Ron Hunter returns to lead the Green Wave for his fifth season as head coach. The former IUPUI and Georgia State head coach has a 515-388 career record and a 70-74 record with the Green Wave. Tulane’s only winning season under Hunter was its 20-11 campaign in 2022-23.
All five of Tulane’s top scorers, each of whom averaged at least 10 points per game, are not on the team’s 2024-25 roster, so Hunter will be relying on player development, transfers and newcomers to get the Green Wave back above .500.