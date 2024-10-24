Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball Aiming To Construct Unbreakable Bonds
After finishing 10th in the American Athletic Conference with a 14-17 overall record last season, the Tulane Green Wave men's basketball squad is keying in on building chemistry and embracing this new age of collegiate athletics.
One of the many major pieces helping formulate those bonds is the 6-foot-7 forward from Michigan, Gregg Glenn III. The athletic junior was a workhorse for the Green Wave's 2023 squad, appearing in 30 of 31 games and racking up 77 rebounds.
Not only has Glen become a fierce leader for this year's Tulane team, but he has also continued to improve and better himself in the weight room before the season kicks off on Monday, Nov. 4.
"Greg has been great. He's lost that 15 pounds that we wanted him to do last year and he's really changed his body," head coach Ron Hunter said. "His attitude has been great (and) I think he's playing the best basketball of his career right now. That's going to be important (for) him and Asher (Woods) because they know the system."
During the offseason, Hunter has consistently stressed one message to this year's squad. That is, coming together as one on the court.
In the sport of basketball, forming bonds with your teammates and making sure everyone is on the same page plays an integral role in a team's success. Although last season did not live up to the Green Wave's expectations, the 2024 roster that is filled with a plethora of newcomers are ready to prove they can come together as one on the court and perform for the Green Wave faithful.
"It's a lot different from last year, I would say," Glenn said. "We are more connected (and) more prepared for the off-the-court things. Last year, it was scattered but they should be more connected."
Along with building chemistry on the court, the Green Wave has worked tremendously to build an identity around playing hard-nosed, tough, gritty and determined defensive basketball this season. With athletic defenders such as Glenn and redshirt sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh putting in the hours alongside their teammates to help formulate that brand of ball, Tulane has the opportunity to silence any doubters this season.
"I think it (starts) with setting the example," Brumbaugh said when asked about buying into the defensive strategy. "I have to be a better defender, for one. I also think, since we do a matchup zone, we have to really buy in on playing it as a man-to-man, taking pride in the man you're guarding. If we look at it as a man, if we just instill that, I think it can be really good. We can say how we're going to be this year and all that, but we just got to go do it at the end of the day."
Last year's team had to fight through some tough adversity, on and off the court. The Green Wave is not letting that shape the expectations for the 2024 squad, however. With a sixth-year head coach and a multitude of hungry talent on the roster, Tulane is looking to bounce back and display a gritty mindset this season.
"They've come in and I feel like we are an underdog type," Hunter said. "I love that role, but our expectations will never change. I think we have a team that can compete and win a championship. We're talented enough to do that."