Tulane Green Wave Moves Up In Latest Power Rankings After Blowout Win In Week 6
The Tulane Green Wave continues to wash over the competition under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.
After a Week Six blowout win over the UAB Blazers by a score of 71-20, the Green Wave are 4-2, and just two wins away from being bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season.
The schedule does not get much harder for Tulane, either, and it is a serious possibility that the team could win out down the stretch, reaching their third consecutive 10-win season, and first under Sumrall.
The success the Green Wave has had early in the year has begun to resonate on a national scale, as the team continues to climb the ranks with every win.
In the latest college football power rankings from The Athletic, Chris Vannini has Tulane as the 46th-best team in the country, an increase of one spot from last week's power rankings.
One could argue that 46th might even be too low for Tulane.
Behind a powerful passing attack from Darian Mensah, which has seen the star throw for 1,256 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions this season, you are hard-pressed to find another quarterback with that touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio that has faced top-tier teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats.
Mensah is on pace for 2,512 yards passing, not counting any postseason play, with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Running back Makhi Hughes crossed over the 600-yard mark Saturday, reaching 604 yards on only 109 carries for an average gain of 5.5 yards per rush, with seven touchdowns and 100.7 yards per game.
This has the back on pace for well over 1,000 yards on the ground, and 14 rushing touchdowns to go along with it.
Mensah has spread the love to his receiving corps, with three different receivers (Mario Williams, Dontae Fleming, and Yulkeith Brown) amassing over 20 targets each, each of those three totaling over 200 yards receiving.
It will be over a week before the Green Wave take the field again, with their next game scheduled for October 15th hosting the Rice Owls for their third conference game of the 2024 campaign.
Vannini has the Owls ranked 130th in his latest power rankings, so it should be another cakewalk for Tulane after a week to rest and prepare.
A lot can happen in a week's time.
But what can not happen, is a Green Wave loss, so this time next week, the team could be ranked even higher in the eye of the nation.