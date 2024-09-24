Tulane Green Wave Must Make Crucial Defensive Adjustments Before Conference Play
The Tulane Green Wave will need to make some adjustments before entering conference play this weekend against South Florida.
After moving to 2-2 on the season after defeating state rival Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 41-33, Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall was asked in the post-game press conference about his overall thoughts on the team’s performance.
One aspect he harped on was the need to improve on the defensive side of the ball before the team enters AAC conference play this weekend against the South Florida Bulls. He focused on the need to clean up some of the mistakes on that side of the ball that could easily change the landscape of the game like drive-extending penalties.
“We just need to play better football at times, and it’s gotta happen fast.” said the Green Wave head coach.
There were a few plays in the game where either blown coverage or the Tulane secondary allowing receivers to create too much space caused some big plays, which ultimately led the game to be closer than many anticipated. In the first half, after a costly defensive pass interference penalty, Louisiana’s quarterback Ben Wooldridge found receiver Jaydon Johnson, who found space between coverage for a big 32-yard gain. This ultimately set up the first score and an early lead for the Cajuns. They also gave up another reception in the game to Terrance Carter for 36 yards for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
Heat may have contributed to some of the mistakes last weekend, as the temperature on the field reached 97 degrees at the opening kickoff. However, they will not be able to use that as an excuse, as they will be right back in the hot temperatures this weekend for an afternoon game in New Orleans.
It was not all bad, however, as the defense created multiple turnovers and came up big on drive-stopping plays to get the ball back in the hands of the Green Wave offense. The defense held the Cajuns to no third-down conversions until a minute to go in the third quarter. Louisiana finished the game only going 2 for 9 on third downs and 1 for 3 on fourth-down conversions. The team picked up two interceptions on the day, including a pick-six from redshirt freshman Jack Tchienchoutook to extend the lead right before the half.
“He’s got a really bright future too, smart kid, talented kid, big time upside. Big play him, though.” Said Sumrall after the game Saturday on Tchienchoutook.
South Florida will enter the game on Saturday with the 57th-best offense in the country, averaging 409 yards per game. However, they are only 96th in passing, averaging only 192 yards per game through the air.
It will be crucial for Tulane, which allowed 238 yards against the Lousiana passing game, to make the needed adjustments this week heading into conference play.