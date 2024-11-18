Tulane Green Wave Offensive Player Receives Recognition for Week 12 Play
The Tulane Green Wave knew there was a lot at stake in their Week 12 matchup against the Navy Midshipmen.
This was essentially an elimination game.
Clinching a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game was possible for the Green Wave, while the Midshipmen were looking to keep their title game hopes alive.
Ultimately, it was Tulane who came out on top with a dominant, 35-0, victory.
That moved them to 7-0 in AAC play, remaining in a tie with the Army Black Knights, who will be their opponent in the championship game.
Where the contest will be played is still not determined, as it could come down to tiebreakers should both squads remain undefeated.
It was a stellar performance from the team’s defense, which had a tall task defending a unique Navy offensive attack. With star quarterback Blake Horvath battling a thumb injury that forced backup Braxton Woodson into the lineup for stretches, the Green Wave took full advantage.
Slowing down the Midshipmen’s rushing game is a challenge, but Tulane was up for it. They allowed just 100 yards on 35 carries, forcing them to earn every inch.
The Green Wave gave them a taste of their own medicine, running the ball relentlessly throughout the game. One of the players who helped pave the way and open up those running lanes was left guard Shadre Hurst.
In his third season with the program, he has taken his performance to another level in 2024. Against Navy he performed at a very high level, earning an overall offensive grade of 79.4 over at PFF. He had a strong run-blocking grade of 80.3, which was the highest among linemen on the team.
That performance was good enough that Hurst was named to PFF’s National Team of the Week.
Joining him along the offensive line was Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks, center Alex Padgett and right guard Jake Burns of the Bowling Green Falcons and right tackle Spencer Fano of the Utah Utes.
Hurst was also named to the Group of 5 team, joined by left tackle Kyrik Mason of the Georgia State Panthers, Badgett, Burns and right tackle Alex Wollschlaeger, also of Bowling Green.
Tulane rushed the ball 48 times behind Hurst and their offensive line for 220 yards with three touchdowns. Makhi Hughes led the way with 82 yards on 22 carries for two scores, with backup Arnold Barnes II adding 62 yards on 12 carries.
Quarterback Darian Mensah had the best rushing game of his career, gaining 57 yards on eight carries with his first touchdown on the ground.