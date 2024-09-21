Tulane Green Wave Powers Through Louisiana Ragin Cajuns for Second Season Win
The Tulane Green Wave picked up a hard fought game between in-state foe Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday 41-33
It was a hot one at Cajun Field. At kickoff for the 30th meeting between these two programs, the on-field temperature was 97 degrees.
After dealing with a few growing pains in last week’s matchup against Top 25 ranked Oklahoma, Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah led Tulane to its most points since the season opener against SE Louisiana. They did not need to pass the ball much to earn the win as he only went 11/17 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the start.
After starting the first drive with some tempo, Mensah did a good job extending some of the plays that broke down in the backfield but were forced to punt.
That didn’t stop the Wave from fighting to get on the board are Mensah broke multiple tackles to push Tulane inside the ten-yard line and set the offense up for 1st and Goal. Transfer quarterback Ty Thompson continues to be a dangerous rushing threat in goal to goal situations as he finishes the drive for Tulanes first score of the day.
The Green Waves defense made a statement on the opening drive as they pushed Louisiana to a three and out including some tough pressure by Parker Peterson and the rest of the Tulane defensive front.
However, the following drive, the defensive secondary of Tulane was exposed as the Cajuns capitalized on multiple defensive pass interference penalties and a 32 yard pass to wide receiver Jaydon Johnson who found space between coverage for a big game. Louisiana picked up the first score of the game when Ben Wooldridge took a QB draw into the end zone to take the early lead.
The secondary made some solid adjustments as the game progressed as they made a pivotal play just before the half. On a crucial 3rd and 5, Tulane pressured quarterback Wooldridge that ultimately resulted in redshirt freshman Jack Tchienchoutook recording a pick six to extend the lead for Green Wave.
The defense held the Cajuns to no 3rd down conversions until a minute to go in the third quarter.
The game only remained remotely close due to the mistakes and lack of discipline the Green Wave defense displayed with the amount of penalties they occurred. The Tulane defense picked up eight Penalties for 91 yards including five pass interference calls, two being in the endzone.
The momentum carried with the team through halftime as they took they opened the second half with a 95 yard touchdown by sophomore Rayshawn Pleasant.
Special Teams showed vast improvement compared to last week, when they missed multiple kicks against the Sooners. Freshman kicker Ethan Head tied the game 10-10 just before halftime with a successful 37-yard field goal. However, inexperience got to the young kicker late in the fourth quarter
Tulane’s offense helped sealed the deal with a lengthy drive in the fourth quarter to keep the ball out of the hands of the Ragin Cajuns. The Green Wave was 9-14 on third down conversions, including a huge drive extending play when Darian Mensah found Mario Williams on 3rd and 13 to move the sticks.
Louisiana made a questionable decision going for it on 4th and 9 deep in their own territory. They were unsuccessful, however Tulane couldn’t capitalize as Head missed a field goal to give the Cajun the ball back with just over three minutes to go.
Tulane finally seals the deal as the Green Wave defensive back Jalen Geiger picked up the third interception of the game against the Louisiana offense.
The win snaps a 13 game home winning streak against non conference opponents for the Louisiana.
The team will now turn its attention to AAC play, as it will play conference rival South Flordia next Saturday.