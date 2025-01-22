Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Pull Off Massive Recruiting Flip With Signing of New Star Kicker

Tulane Green Wave strengthen their special teams by signing a coveted high school recruit at kicker and flipping him from the Boise State Broncos.

Maddy Hudak

The Tulane Green Wave has refused to go quietly into the offseason, as evidenced by their latest impressive signing of a recruit to fill a key position of need.

Tulane football adds kicker Cooper Helmke to their 2025 recruiting class, pulling off a crucial flip of his commitment to the Boise State Broncos.

Helmke de-committed from the Broncos on Jan. 17.

A local prospect from St. Martin's Episcopal in Metairie, La., Helmke was offered a full scholarship by the Green Wave on Jan. 16, just one day prior to re-opening his recruitment. He was scheduled to visit the Green Wave on Jan. 30, but head coach Jon Sumrall was able to get his guy before he hit campus.

Helmke committed to Boise State on Aug. 1 of 2024.

As reported by 247Sports, Helmke had his eyes set on the Broncos from a young age. He played soccer for 13 years until his high school football team needed a kicker, as the story often goes for those who make the transition from the sport.

Helmke attended the Kohl's National Underclassman Challenge Camp as a high school sophomore and connected with former Boise kicker Tyler Rausa. That relationship developed, and Helmke was offered an invite to their specialist's camp in June of last year.

Helmke dominated their kickoff competition with 50-yard kicks, an 80-yard kickoff with a 4.2-second hang time, and also won Boise's punting competition. He had previously kicked for coaches at LSU, Tulane, and Indiana, but the Broncos were the first to offer him a scholarship.

In his senior season at St. Martin's, he received buzz for not just his field goals and kickoffs, but also his contributions as a wide receiver and punter.

Helmke participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, which is a showcase for the nation's top high school players on Jan. 13 where he nailed 23-yard, 39-yard, and 45-yard field goals with the ability to make them from 50 yards out.

That is a massive pickup for the Green Wave, who struggled at times in their kicking game last season. They return sophomore Patrick Durkin alongside Helmke.

It signals Sumrall's strong foothold in recruiting young prospects in the local New Orleans area.

Helmke joins the 2025 class that had six of the 15 incoming freshmen from Louisiana. His addition brings the total to seven out of 16 high schoolers from the state, making him a strong signing at a position of need.

