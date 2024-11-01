Tulane Green Wave Pummels Charlotte, Star Crosses Major Milestone
Weeknight games have a tendency to bring some unpredictability. That was not the case for the Tulane Green Wave Thursday night.
They took down the Charlotte 49ers 34-3 by dominating in every aspect of the game.
The Green Wave improved to 5-0 in conference play and now boasts a 7-2 record on the season. Charlotte slips to 3-6.
The highlight of the matchup featured a 14-play, 76-yard drive that gave Tulane points before the half and a 10-0 lead. It was also the drive when star running back Makhi Hughes broke the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
Hughes did what he’s done all season for the Green Wave, find production by any means necessary. The Tulane star ran for 117 yards on 27 carries. He scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also had two receptions for 15 yards.
The story of the game was the ball control by Tulane. The Green Wave had four drives of double-digit plays and all of them resulted in points. Tulane dominated the time of possession by holding the ball for over 40 minutes.
On third down, the Green Wave was an effective 11-17 on third down. They converted the only fourth down conversion. Tulane’s offense was remarkably consistent for all 60 minutes.
On the other side, Charlotte was one for nine on third down and failed to convert on fourth down on three attempts.
It also helps when you’re able to score on defense. In fact, the Tulane defense scored more points than they allowed.
Micah Robinson took advantage of a very questionable throw by Charlotte’s Deshawn Purdie and returned it for a touchdown.
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah picked up where he left off a week ago and continued his impression season. He was 21 for 29 passing for 214 yards through the air.
The Green Wave defense did exactly what was asked of them. They allowed just three points and 189 total yards. The defense was able to stay fresh due to the long drives that their offense was able to generate and put their defense in a situation to succeed.
Now at 5-0 in American Conference play, Tulane will be able to relax throughout the weekend and get a long week to prepare for a game against the Temple Owls. The Owls will have extra time to prepare as they are on bye.