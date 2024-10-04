Tulane Green Wave Quarterback Poised to Challenge Tested UAB Blazers Defense
The Tulane Green Wave offense must adapt to yet another test against the UAB Blazers, who boast one of the best defenses in the country against the pass.
The Blazers rank seventh nationally in passing defense and didn’t surrender any passing touchdowns until the two allowed last weekend against Navy. Stats can be misleading, but despite a 1-3 record, UAB has only conceded an average of 133 passing yards per game.
No quarterback has completed more than 11 passes against their defense this season. While one would assume they lean on their coverage, head coach Jon Sumrall told reporters Tuesday that the concern is UAB's ability to rush the passer.
“They are very physical in the box, and that affects the throw game. Then on the back end, they've got some experience and some athletes who compete with confidence, toughness, and grit. I've got a lot of respect for this team. I don't think their record's a very good indicator of what their talent is like. They were toe-to-toe with Arkansas. They were beating Arkansas in the second quarter right before halftime. That game came down to the wire. It was 30-27 with a few minutes left in the game. Last year the same group came in here and played a pretty good game, and it was 20-7 right before half, so if we're not ready for big-time football, they'll expose us. We've got to have a sense of urgency about everything we're doing."
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah has faced considerable pressure in some contests but showed growth, sensing it in the pocket and extending plays in the last two wins. It’s a credit to the offensive line just as much that he hasn’t been sacked in two games.
Usually, the story of games where the winner possesses the ball for over 40 minutes is told on the ground, but not by Mensah against the USF Bulls. Mensah recorded his second 300-yard game of his career, attacking their coverage with ease.
While UAB boasts a formidable pass defense in yards allowed, they haven’t seen many takeaways. The Green Wave’s four interceptions are twice as many as the Blazers. Mensah has improved at protecting the football.
But will he adapt against a stingy defense that leans on rushing the passer? Mensah has been hesitant to take off as a runner this season yet has recorded critical first downs with his legs. It’s a trait that would open an incredible playbook for a quarterback as impressive throwing on the run as Mensah.
Tulane’s offensive line has been incredible in protecting their quarterback since a harsh outing for Mensah under center in Oklahoma. Saturday will continue to test the redshirt freshman as he faces a gritty defense seeking their first conference win.