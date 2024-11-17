Tulane Green Wave Rotation Coming Into Focus After Loss to Furman Paladins
There were a lot of positives to take away from how the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team began the 2024-25 season.
They handled business against three underwhelming opponents out of the gate at Devlin Fieldhouse. The Louisiana Christian Wildcats, UL-Monroe Warhawks and Alcorn State Braves were all blown out.
It was an encouraging start for a team that was essentially entirely remade during the offseason. Only two players from last year’s group came back and there are zero seniors on the roster.
With such a young and inexperienced team, head coach Ron Hunter knew there would be some hiccups along the way. Guys would just need playing time to gel and become a cohesive unit while learning his complex system.
Playing three opponents who are tiers below them out of the gate certainly helped build confidence. It also provided the coaching staff a chance to see some different combinations on the court, as they went deep into the bench.
With so many new faces, everyone was going to get a chance to prove they deserved a spot in the rotation. Kaleb Banks, Rowan Brumbaugh, Greg Glenn III and Mari Jordan have started every game. Asher Woods started the season opener, while Tyler Ringgold has started the other three.
Eight players are averaging double-digit minutes per contest and everyone on the roster appeared in at least two of the first three games.
“Guys are playing well right now,” Hunter said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com in the days leading up to the matchup with the Paladins. “I want to see who can consistently get me those minutes. We’ve got about 10 guys fighting for those minutes, and that will probably last for a few more games.”
The road trip to Greenville, S.C. to face the Furman Paladins was the first test for the Green Wave.
Fans also might have gotten a glimpse at the rotation which the team will rely on moving forward.
Only eight players got onto the court Friday night during the 75-67 loss, a sizable change from the first three games.
Woods, who led the team with 17 points scored, and Kam Williams played 31 and 30 minutes off the bench. Percy Daniels played only eight.
It will be interesting to see if Hunter expands the rotation when the team hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in New Orleans on Tuesday night or if he has settled on the tight, eight-man rotation he will be mostly relying on.
Only time will tell, but it was certainly telling that he cut the rotation down in what was the team’s biggest game of the campaign to this point.