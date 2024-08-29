Tulane Green Wave's Mario Williams Emphatically Answered Work Ethic Questions
The Tulane Green Wave were ecstatic when they were able to land wide receiver Mario Williams in the transfer portal. A former five-star recruit who played previously at Oklahoma and USC, he brings some much-needed explosiveness to the passing offense.
However, as the case is with any new player, there are some concerns. How would a top recruit from a power conference react to being at a G5 school?
Any concerns that members of the coaching staff or fans had about Williams, he has put to rest. Despite his pedigree and where he has come from, he is not taking his opportunity with Tulane for granted.
Instead, the Plant City High School standout is setting the tone for everyone else at practice.
“You worry about a guy that’s been productive at a high level coming in and being above some of the gritty work,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “We kept scores on winners and losers of every rep. You get your toughness challenged every time, and Mario’s competitiveness really shined there. He brought it every day.”
You cannot ask for anything more than that as a head coach. If your most talented players are going to put in that extra work at practice, everyone else is going to follow suit.
The feeling of being above anyone else isn’t something Williams has ever possessed. He has one goal in mind with the Green Wave, and his effort in practice will help accomplish it.
“I felt like it was a great fit,” he said. “I’m just here to win, man. I’ve never been a part of anything where I felt entitled. You have to show up every day with the mindset to work.”
There is a huge void at wide receiver that Williams will be key to filling.
Chris Brazzell II, Lawrence Keys III and Jha’Quan Jackson, the three leading receivers in 2023, are no longer with the program. Brazzell transferred to Tennessee while Keys and Jackson graduated.
Williams certainly has the talent to help fill that void. Through three collegiate seasons, he has showcased explosive athleticism, catching 104 passes for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns.
While those plays are what will show up on the highlight tape, it is the little things he does, such as mixing it up as a blocker, that Sumrall notices the most.
“Some of my favorite plays in the spring were him blocking downfield and bringing great effort,” Sumrall said. “I’ve just been really pleased. He wants to do well individually, but he’s also into the team, and he’s got good energy. He’s one of the guys at practice I really enjoy messing with. We go back and forth plenty, but in a good way.”
The glitz and glam of power conference football may not exist at Tulane, but the goal remains the same for Williams; help his team win football games by any means necessary.