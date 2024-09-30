Tulane Green Wave Seek Next Conference Victory Against UAB Blazers
There's nothing like putting together your best performance of the season before you prepare for your first conference road game.
The Tulane Green Wave did just that when they pounded the USF Bulls, and they now carry that momentum to Birmingham, Ala., to take on UAB in their second American Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
The contest is set for noon on ESPN+.
The Green Wave (3-2, 1-0 in AAC) dominated the Bulls, as they took a 31-7 lead at halftime and never looked back. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns while failing to complete just four passes. Wide receiver Dontae Fleming caught his first career touchdown, part of a huge afternoon.
The Green Wave defense held Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown to 134 yards passing and minus-12 yards rushing. It was a statement victory to the rest of the league as Tulane seeks a third straight AAC title game appearance.
The Blazers (1-3, 0-1) don't look like they're heading toward a winning record under second-year coach Trent Dilfer, as they beat Alcorn State in their opener and have lost their last three games.
For the Blazers to reach a bowl game they're going to have to win five of their last eight games. That looks like a pretty tall order right now.
Here is a preview of the Green Wave and the Blazers.
Tulane at UAB
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Time: noon CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KVDU 104.1 The Spot (flagship)
Coaches: Tulane — Jon Sumrall (3-2 at Tulane, 26-6 career as head coach); UAB — Trent Dilfer (5-11 at UAB and overall).
Fun fact: Dilfer selection by Tampa Bay at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft is part of what prompted the “Who the hell is Mel Kiper” quote from Indianapolis GM Bill Tobin after the Colts passed on Dilfer to select linebacker Trev Alberts.
All-Times Series: Series tied, 6-6.
Last meeting: Tulane def. UAB, 35-23 (2023).
Series notes: The series goes back to 1999 when UAB joined Conference USA.
Last Week: Tulane def. USF, 45-10; UAB lost to Navy, 41-18.
About Tulane: Coach Jon Sumrall trolled a USF social media account after the Green Wave beat the Bulls on Saturday. The account had the temerity to question how Sumrall was trying to pump up his players before the game.
Well, whatever he did, it worked. It was easily the Green Wave’s most dominant performance of the season as everything clicked. If Tulane is going to play like this the rest of the year it will be hard to beat in the American Athletic Conference.
The development of Mensah has been fun to watch. As a redshirt freshman with no experience he’s had moments of regression, but they haven’t lasted long. He’s validated Sumrall’s decision to start him in spite of having more experienced quarterbacks on the roster.
About UAB: When UAB had to replace long-time coach Bill Clark the Blazers had options. They could go with Bryant Vincent, who took over as interim coach after Clark stepped aside in 2022 due to health issues. Vincent led the Blazers to a bowl game. Or, UAB could go with an outside hire.
UAB hired Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who won 44 games in four seasons at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee. So far, the transition from high school coaching to college coaching hasn’t translated.
The Blazers won four games last year and just one so far this year.
The slap in the face came two weeks ago when UAB lost to ULM. The latter’s head coach was Vincent. It's still early, but the Dilfer era is not looking good in Birmingham.
Next Up: Tulane is on a bye week. UAB travels to Army on Oct. 12.