Tulane Green Wave Sees Three Players Honored on CSC Academic All-District Team
While the 2024 season may not have ended as many hoped for the Tulane Green Wave, the beginning was a promising first step in the tenure of head coach Jon Sumrall.
The team jumped out to a 9-2 record before dropping the final three games of the year, finishing 2024 with a 9-5 record overall with a 7-1 mark in American Athletic Conference play.
The great start led to a bowl bid in the Gasparilla Bowl where the Green Wave took on the Florida Gators, though it would be one of the three losses to end the campaign.
It is still a season to be proud of for the program, and three players have now been recognized for their contributions on the field as well as their work in the classroom.
Tight end Alex Bauman, long snapper Ethan Hudak, and center Vincent Murphy have been named to the College Sports Communications All-District Team, with both Hudak and Murphy earning the nod for the second time in their collegiate careers.
The three newest additions bring the list of total Tulane football players to earn this accolade to 30 since the start of the century.
In order to be recognized, a student-athlete must be in their sophomore year or later, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or better, and have played in at least 90 percent of a team's games that season, or start at least 66 percent of a team's home matchups.
The Green Wave is one of eight AAC programs with multiple selections, and one of four Division I programs from the state of Louisiana to have representatives.
These three players are prime examples of both the talent that the football program possesses on the field, as well as the academic excellence that Tulane University strives for each and every year.