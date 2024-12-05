Tulane Green Wave Set To Face SEC Foe in Recent College Football Bowl Projections
The Tulane Green Wave saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames when they were defeated by the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving night.
It was their first American Athletic Conference loss of the season and the first defeat suffered since September 14 when on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. It was a costly loss because they not only lost their ranking but they now have to head on the road for their conference championship game.
Instead of hosting the Army West Point Black Knights in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium, they are heading on the road to frigid New York to play for the AAC title at Michie Stadium.
Winning the conference was one of the goals the Green Wave had coming into the campaign, so they can certainly still achieve that. It won’t be easy as the Army has been playing some solid football all year outside of their lopsided loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Regardless of the AAC Championship Game outcome, Tulane will have one more game to play after that. With their nine victories, they are bowl-eligible and will be playing later in December in one of the games.
Where could they end up?
Right now, Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic have projected them to play in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 20. Their opponent right now is the Arkansas Razorbacks, representing the SEC.
Because that is an ESPN Bowl event, the participants could change between them. With other conference championship games being played this weekend, nothing is set in stone yet as those outcomes will impact the bowl schedule.
The Green Wave have landed in the Gasparilla Bowl, held at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they are projected to be the conference champions. The Black Knights, the No. 2 AAC team, are currently projected for the Armed Forces Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Independence Bowl is where Memphis will be heading and they are projected to face the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are a replacement team because the legacy Pac-12 teams were unable to fill every slot.
You can be sure no matter where Jon Sumrall’s group ends up, he will have them ready to play. He has done so well in his first year on the job that his name is already popping up in head coaching cycles in bigger programs.