Tulane Green Wave’s Star Freshman Announces Transfer Commitment to Kentucky Wildcats
The Tulane Green Wave are going to have a lot of production that needs to be replaced this offseason.
So far, five of their players have entered the transfer portal, including three of the team’s top six scorers from this season: Kaleb Banks, Kam Williams and Mari Jordan. Depth pieces Michael Eley and Spencer Elliott also put their name in the portal.
Out of the five, the first commitment has been announced as Williams will be taking his talents to the Kentucky Wildcats.
"Not many people get opportunities like this, so I wanted to pull the trigger fast," said Williams, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "More people are waiting to fill that spot, so I had to take advantage."
The All-AAC Freshman Team member was a coveted player on the transfer portal because of his strong two-way skill set. A talented defender, he was a playmaker on that end of the court with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
He also averaged 9.3 points per game and knocked down 41.2% of his 3-point attempts during the 2024-25 season.
Williams chose Kentucky over a long list of power conference teams, including fellow SEC teams the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Wildcats are still in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, set to play against their rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the Sweet 16. Because of that, Williams never made a visit to Kentucky.
It goes to show just how hectic the new landscape of collegiate sports is that the Wildcats, actively preparing for the biggest game of their campaign, are also focused on the recruiting front and replacing the talent that will be leaving.
Williams is a huge addition to Kentcuky and will be a massive loss for Ron Hunter and his team to overcome. Retaining young talent like that is going to be a challenge in the age of name, image and likeness.