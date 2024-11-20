Tulane Green Wave Star Shows Ground Game Improvement in Latest Win
It was complete and total domination from the Tulane Green Wave in their latest victory over the Navy Midshipmen, something that become commonplace this year.
It marked the second time this season they have shut out their opponent, and the sixth time they held a team to 10 or fewer points.
For Tulane's offense, it was the seventh time they have scored 35 or more points, showcasing an all-around level of production on both sides of the ball that has been on display since Week 1.
A new wrinkle for the Green Wave that was unveiled this past weekend was the improvement of redshirt freshman quarterback Darian Mensah on the ground, an effort that saw him tally 57 yards and one touchdown on only eight attempts.
It has been an area of his game that has needed to take a step forward since it can make their offense even more dangerous.
"He didn't tuck the ball great on the touchdown. I told him that he still carried the ball a little too loose from his body for my liking," head coach Jon Sumrall told Tulane On SI. "But a lot of that gives you confidence and when it's there I want him to run. I don't want 'em to just go run to say you ran. But when they give you lanes to step up and go get positive yardage in the run game at quarterback, that makes you more dangerous."
It has been something the coaching staff has helped pull out of Mensah this year.
That confidence in his game, as well as the wide-open lane to the end zone, led to his first career rushing touchdown.
"My coaches have been on me all year about running, and they've had more belief than even I've had in myself about running," Mensah stated. "To just go out there and do what you're coached to do, there's not really a better feeling."
Having a quarterback who has thrown for over 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions start making strides in his run game can go a long way to helping this Green Wave team become much more unpredictable.
Mensah also knows the red zone versatility that this now brings the program.
".... Anyone on the field is a red zone target when we get inside the 20-yard line. So it just makes us that much more versatile," he added.
There has been a massive uptick in the amount of running quarterbacks over the last two decades, and coach Sumrall has stressed the importance of adding this abllity to his young signal caller.
"I kidded around after the game and called him Michael Vick, like nobody's going to confuse him with Michael Vick or Lamar Jackson, but I think I tell him all the time, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield don't run a 4.4, but they're good runners when they have to run. And I think he's just got to continue to develop in that area of his game," he shared.
Mensah has been a revelation to the offense this year with his arm, and if he can continue to develop and incorporate his legs into his game like he did on Saturday, his ceiling will be that much higher.