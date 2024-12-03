Tulane Green Wave Suffer Embarrassing Buy Game Defeat to Southeastern Louisiana
Things have not been going well for the Tulane Green Wave on the hardwood over the last two weeks.
The 3-0 start they had feels like a distant memory based on how they have played recently.
In a loss on the road to the Furman Paladins on Nov. 15, the team showed a lot of fight in their first game away from home.
Unfortunately, that is where their struggles began to snowball and they haven’t been able to stop the negative momentum from building up.
A victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Nov. 19 was the last time they won, as things may have reached rock bottom on Monday.
Hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in a buy game, the Green Wave saw their losing streak reach four games.
They were defeated 71-67 by the visitors in what could be the team’s most embarrassing defeat to date. A four-point loss is certainly a more competitive game than they had against the Belmont Bruins to close out the Cancun Challenge, where they lost 89-66, but these aren’t games they are supposed to lose.
Losing a buy game is about as bad as it can get in college sports.
Making matters worse is that Tulane had their full complement of players.
There were some concerns returning home from Mexico about the health of Kaleb Banks, Rowan Brumbaugh and Percy Daniels.
Banks fell hard on his hip against the Wyoming Cowboys and sat out the Belmont loss. Brumbaugh was battling through an ankle injury and Daniels played only two minutes against the Bruins.
They all played their regular allotment of minutes, but it was not enough to help the Green Wave get a win.
After a really slow first half, in which they scored only 25 points and trailed by six, Tulane came out a little sluggish in the second half. They trailed by nine in the early going but didn’t stop fighting back.
With just under 10 minutes remaining, they were able to take the lead.
Entering the last TV timeout, Brumbaugh scored a layup, on an assist from Kam Williams, put his team ahead 65-62, but they were unable to close things out.
Over the final 2:39, the Green Wave were outscored 9-2 to suffer the brutal 71-67 defeat.
In the loss, it was the freshman Williams who led the way with 19 points scored. He was joined by Brumbaugh, with 17 and Banks, with 15, as the other players to reach double figures.
Ron Hunter’s group will have a few days to regroup before taking the court again on the road Friday night against the George Mason Patriots.