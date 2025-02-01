Tulane Green Wave Third Baseman Ranked Among Nation’s Top 50 in Player Rankings
Tulane Green Wave baseball player Gavin Schulz was recently named one of the top 50 third basemen in the country in the player rankings by D1 Baseball.
Earlier this week the team’s second baseman, Connor Rasmussen, was named one of the top 10 second baseman in the country by D1 Baseball.
Schulz came in ranked at No. 49 among all third basemen in Division I baseball. This means he is considered among the top 15 percent at his position of all teams playing Division I baseball this season.
Is his junior year at Tulane, Schulz batted .303 with 48 runs, 71 hits, 13 doubles and two triples. He also added 11 home runs, 51 RBIs and had 121 total bases. The senior from Meraux, La., had a .517 slugging percentage with seven stolen bases. He had an amazing on-base percentage of .378.
As a sophomore in 2023, Schultz played in 59 games and was named to the AAC's All-Tournament Team. He hit .242 with 31 runs scored, six doubles, five dingers and a total of 27 RBI.
In a vote of the league’s coaches, Tulane baseball was picked to finish third overall in the AAC in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The team also saw pitcher Luc Fladda, relief pitcher Jacob Moore, Schulz and outfielder Jackson Linn chosen as Preseason All-AAC.
Tulane is fresh off a second straight NCAA Regional. They had amassed 36 wins, and became the first program in AAC history to win back-to-back tournament championships (which includes 6 straight AAC tournament wins).
Tulane has been to two consecutive trips to the regionals for the first time since 2015-16. A win in the Corvallis Regional secured Tulane’s first victory in a regional since 2016.
The Green Wave start the 2025 season taking on Omaha in a home three-game series starting on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
All in all, the Green Wave will play 35 home games at Greer Field in Turchin Stadium. They will only play 21 games on the road.
Tulane will travel to a total of six different states this season with games in California, Florida, Mississippi, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Included in this schedule are 2024 NCAA Tournament participants Nicholls, Southern Miss, and East Carolina.
Schulz, who is majoring in business, has hopes of going to law school after his playing days are over. He has an older brother who plays baseball at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Believe it or not, Schulz's hobbies include making quilts.