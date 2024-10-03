Tulane Green Wave Trip to UAB Blazers Means More for Some Players on the Team
The Tulane Green Wave will be looking to keep extend their two-game winning streak this weekend when they head on the road to face the UAB Blazers.
While the American Athletic Conference schedule got off to a good start for the Green Wave last week, in a 45-10 thrashing of the South Florida Bulls, things have not gone nearly as well for the Blazers.
They are 1-3 on the season, with their only win coming in the opener against Alcorn State. Since that point, they have lost to UL-Monroe Warhawks, Arkansas Razorbacks and Navy Midshipmen.
Tulane is a sizable favorite in the game, as many people are expecting them to roll through Birmingham into their Week 7 bye. Head coach Jon Surmall is doing all he can to ensure that his team remains even-keeled not overlooking any opponent.
However, a few players on the team cannot help but have some extra emotions heading into this matchup.
Running back Makhi Hughes and linebacker Sam Howard are two of seven Alabama natives on the roster. Cornerback Caleb Ransaw is the only one who has played at UAB’s home field Protective Stadium, as they will all be ready for the homecoming.
It is Hughes and Howard who actually hail from Birmingham, making this game all the more important.
“It means a lot,” Hughes said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It really puts a smile on my face being on the field in my hometown, seeing my family in the stands. It will be a great moment for me.”
The star running back has received a lot of requests for tickets from friends and family who want to see him play in his first game back in the city.
Howard has received similar requests, as more than 40 people have spoken to him about tickets. But, he isn’t allowing that to distract him from the goal at hand.
“I’ve already told my parents, 'If I can get tickets for everybody, I will, but if I can’t, they are going to have to buy tickets,' ” Howard said. “We have to focus on the game. We have to go win in a hostile environment.”
A transfer who spent four seasons at Austin Peay, this homecoming has been a long time coming for the talented linebacker. The Green Wave having this road trip on their schedule played heavily into his decision to commit to the school.
“I said, well, Oct. 5, here it comes,” he said. “It’s going to be very surreal just having my whole family come out to support me. I’m looking forward to it.”
Howard is hoping that he can replicate the performance he had on the field against the Oklahoma Sooners when he recorded a career-high 10 tackles.
“God knows my deepest desires, so whatever he wants me to do, that’s what I’m going to go out there and do,” he said. “Our biggest thing as a defense has been just getting a little better each week, and if we can do better than that, hey, look out.”
Hughes will be looking to do the same. Last season against UAB at Yulman Stadium, he rushed for a career-high 166 yards, which he tied two weeks ago against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
He has a great chance to put on a show in front of his loved ones, as the Blazers have given up 200+ rushing yards in three straight games.