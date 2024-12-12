Tulane Green Wave Ty Thompson Is Third Quarterback To Enter Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave football program was rocked earlier this week when starting quarterback Darian Mensah decided to enter his name in the transfer portal.
He didn’t last long, as he took a visit to the Duke Blue Devils shortly after and the visit went well enough that the No. 1 ranked player in the portal committed and will be taking his talents to Durham.
Now, his backup is going to be heading down the same route.
Ty Thompson, a former five-star recruit with the Oregon Ducks who landed with Tulane after the 2023 season, is going to be entering the transfer portal for the second straight year to find a new home for his last season of eligibility, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN on X.
In an interesting twist, his process of finding a new school isn’t going to start until after the Green Wave plays in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Florida Gators.
Thompson will be starting that game in place of Mensah as a showcase in his first career start. Thamel added he shared that plan with the coaches and they agreed to it, which shows the character of the staff as they could have easily not let him play after announcing his plans to transfer.
In his single campaign with Tulane, he was used as a rushing specialist.
He ran the ball 40 times for 243 yards and six touchdowns, as he was a difference-maker with his legs.
Through the air, he completed 6-of-11 passes for 74 yards and two more scores.
The game against the Gators will be huge for him, as it will be his last chance to showcase what he can do as the starting quarterback after attempting only 77 passes through four collegiate seasons to this point.
Jon Sumrall and his staff are going to have to replace their entire quarterback depth chart as veteran Kai Horton also announced he was putting his name into the transfer portal.