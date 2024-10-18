Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The back half of the schedule awaits the Tulane Green Wave as they host the Rice Owls on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central in their first game after a bye week.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Tulane (4-2, 2-0 in American Athletic Conference) got plenty of rest last week and it was much needed after a difficult stretch of games. Whereas most teams have had at least one full bye week by now, the Green Wave only had that 10-day stretch after their season opener, which was on a Thursday.
Tulane has been lights out on offense of late. Dating back to their victory over Louisiana, the Green Wave is averaging 52.3 points in their last three games. That includes their massive 71-20 blowout of UAB. The defense has been in good shape, too as the unit has allowed just 15 points per game in its two league contests. Tulane has also held four different teams to 20 or fewer points this season.
Rice (2-4, 1-2) is entering this game on a wave too, as they beat UTSA on Saturday. The Owls were also coming out of their bye week, but they had to scratch for some momentum to beat the Roadrunners. They’re led by E.J. Warner, the son of pro football hall-of-famer Kurt Warner.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, Rice 21
You never quite know what you're going to get out of a team coming out of a bye week, but I suspect you're going to get a Green Wave team that will be sharp as a tack. They know they're in the running for the at-large playoff bid that will be given to the best Group of 5 conference champion and the talent is there to make that happen. With five teams in the conference still undefeated in league action, Tulane can’t afford to slip. It’s incumbent upon Tulane to get a lead and slam the door shut early because Rice has enough offensive weapons to be pesky.
Kenneth Teape
Tulane 45, Rice 20
Coming off their bye week, a theme for Tulane Green Wave head coach has been for his team to not get complacent. They are huge favorites against the Rice Owls and after a slow first quarter will find their footing. The fans at Yulman Stadium will be sent home happy after Darian Mensah continues his stellar play with three more total touchdowns.