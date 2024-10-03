Tulane Green Wave vs. UAB Blazers Three Defensive Stars to Watch
The Tulane Green Wave has to feel good about its defensive player after one game in American Athletic Conference action with the UAB Blazers coming up on Saturday.
The Green Wave (3-2, 1-0 in AAC) held the USF Bulls to just 10 points last weekend, the fewest points any Tulane opponent has scored since the shutout the team pitched against Southeastern Louisiana in the opener.
That could be seen as a good omen going into AAC action. The defense allowed at least 30 points in their three games after the victory over the Lions.
UAB (1-3, 0-1) has given up steadily more points in each of its last three games, including the 41 it surrendered to Navy last weekend.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
LB Tyler Grubbs
Grubbs continues to rack up impressive numbers as the season moves into October. He leads the Green Wave in tackles with 28 and sacks with three (several other Tulane defenders have two sacks). He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Oklahoma and has forced a fumble. He could bring significant havoc to the Blazer backfield on Saturday.
LB Sean Howard
He doesn’t get quite as much attention as Grubbs, but he’s putting together a productive campaign. He is third on the team with 22 tackles, one of three players with at least 20 or more tackles. He also has 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Look for Howard to be of great help in run support against UAB.
DB Rayshawn Pleasant
The list of players with an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown this season has to be a short one. Wherever that list is, Pleasant is on it. He also has 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. On a team that could use more interceptions (it only has four), he’d be the player to watch on pass defense.
UAB
EDGE Desmond Little
If the Blazers are going to mount a pass rush, it’s likely to come from Little. He leads UAB in sacks with two this season. He also has 17 tackles. At one time he played at LSU. But last season for the Blazers, Little had 29 tackles and led the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He’s trending that way again this season.
LB Michael Moore
Moore is the Blazers’ second-leading tackler with 22 this season. He also has an interception, meaning he’s a threat to drop in pass coverage.
Last year he played in 10 games and before he missed the season’s final two games he was UAB’s leading tackler with 63 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack. During the season, the Blazers asked to move from defensive end to middle linebacker.
S Sirad Bryant
Bryant leads the Blazers in tackles with 29, including 10 solo shots. He’s one of two players with at least 20 tackles for UAB after four games.
Bryant played his first three seasons of college football at Georgia Tech, where he only had 14 tackles. He’s already surpassed those numbers with the extended playing time that the Blazers have afforded him.