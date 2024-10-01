Tulane Green Wave’s Three Keys to Success to Beat UAB Blazers
The Tulane Green Wave has all the momentum a program could ask for as it goes into Saturday’s contest with the UAB Blazers on Saturday.
The contest is set for noon central and will be broadcast on ESPN+
The Green Wave (3-2 1-0) is coming off a huge win over the USF Bulls, putting them in a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference with five other teams, though Army and Navy each have three wins in league action while the others have just one.
In the conference, Tulane is third in points per game (36.8). The defense is also fourth in points allowed per game (22.2).
UAB (1-3, 0-1) is 10th in points scored per game (23.0) and eighth in points allowed (28.3). The Blazers have not won a game since their season opener.
Here are Tulane’s three keys to success against UAB.
Stay With Mensah
ESPN has its own quarterback rating, called QBR. It’s on a scale of 0 to 100, unlike the NCAA’s quarterback rating which seems to have no ceiling.
Well, Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah had a QBR of 99.4 against USF. He went 18-of-22 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. That’s about as impressive as an experienced quarterback can get, much less one that was making his fifth collegiate start.
On paper, UAB would be an awful team to pass against. The Blazers are leading the American, allowing 133.3 yards per game. But, teams have only attempted 74 passes against them. UAB is the only team in the conference that has faced fewer than 100 pass attempts.
Part of that was playing Navy last week. But, teams are only competing 51.4% of their passes, too.
Tulane would be wise to lean in with their hot quarterback, but to be wary if the Blazers frustrate him early.
Keep Diversifying Through the Air
The play of Mario Williams this season has forced opposing defenses to scheme to slow him down. Eventually, a team reaches a point where it has to get other receivers involved.
Consider that done. Williams got his against USF, catching four passes and scoring twice. But it was Dontae Fleming who led the team with seven receptions for 128 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
Fleming is now the No. 2 receiver on the team with 16 catches for 292 yards. He and Williams are averaging 18 yards per catch. Yulkeith Brown has 10 receptions for 147 yards.
Continuing to balance the passing game is going to be key to Tulane’s long-term chances to win the American. Getting Fleming more involved is a great development.
Focus on Zeno
One thing the Blazers have going for them on offense is balance. UAB relies just as much on quarterback Jacob Zeno as it does on the run game, which is led by Lee Beebe Jr., who has just 269 yards. But, as a team, the Blazers have 706 rushing yards and 819 passing yards.
So, which piece should the Green Wave try and take away? It’s a hard decision, but the focus should be on Zeno. He’s completing nearly 70% of his passes with six touchdowns. But, he’s vulnerable. He’s thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 10 times.
Beebe and the run game can certainly give Tulane some problems. But limiting Zeno is the better play for the Green Wave defense.