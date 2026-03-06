Tulane in Fort Worth to Challenge 17th Ranked TCU

Tulane baseball has their biggest three-game challenge of the year, as the Green Wave travel to Fort Worth to take on 17th ranked Texas Christian. We were able to catch up with coach Jay Uhlman, the American Conference pitcher of the week, Trey Cehajic, and shortstop Kaikea Harrison, who has been named to the 2026 Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Watch List.

Uhlman Sees His Team's Successes and Stuggles

We spoke with Wave coach Jay Uhlman shortly before the team left for Forth Worth, Texas. We talked about his team's struggles and successes, his Friday starter's success last week, and how good TCU reallys is.

Cehajic With Huge Effort Last Friday

Friday night's starting pitcher, Trey Cehajic, is coming off a career-best outing. The graduate righty struck out 11 Eastern Kentucky Colonels on February 27th and stretched his appearance to a full seven innings. We caught up with the 6' 8" Shreveport native this week.

The Horned Frogs are slated to start sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Brassfield on Friday. Brassfield is 1-1 on the year with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings worked.

Tulane will start lefty Beau Sampson on Saturday. The junior transfer from St. George, Utah played at the University of Oklahoma last season where he appeared in 13 games with a 1-0 record and 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. This will be his fourth Saturday start of the season. He has thrown 7.1 innings with 14 strikeouts.

TCU starts redshirt freshman right hander Lance Davis on Saturday. Davis is also making his third Saturday start. He is 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA in a team-leading 10.1 innings on the mound.

On Sunday, the Green Wave will start sophomore right-handed pitcher Jack Frankel. Frankel hails from Plano, Texas and is in his first year with the program. Last season, while at Liberty, he went 4-3 with a 3.40 ERA. He also struck out 32 in 45 innings pitched. Frankel has been the team’s best starting pitcher in the early going with a 1-0 record to go along with a 2.25 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16.0 innings thrown. He threw a complete game with one run allowed against Harvard (2/22) in earning the victory.

TCU is slated to start freshman left-handed pitcher Uli Fernsler. Fernsler is making his third start of the year. He is 1-0 with three strikeouts in five innings.

Senior SS Harrison Talks TCU

Wave senior shortstop Kaikea Harrison has seen it all from his position. The Tulane leadoff batter is having a banner year. We caught up with him to talk about the ups and downs of this Green Wave squad, how to turn it around, and the team's attitude toward playing 17th ranked TCU.

Harrison has been named to the 2026 Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Wednesday. He is hitting .321 this season with 17 runs, 18 hits, four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, 28 total bases, a .518 slugging percentage, six walks, a .391 on-base percentage, and three stolen bases.

The award honors the nation's top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Scouting Texas Christian

The ranked Horned Frogs are 7-5 on the year against a very challenging schedule that has including three games against UCLA and single games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas. TCU defeated Abilene Christian in the midweek by a 7-6 score after being down 6-0 after four innings.

Sawyer Strosnider is leading the attack with a .361 batting average, 21 runs, 13 hits, 16 walks, and 25 total bases. Chase Brunson sports a .310 batting average with a pair of home runs and 13 RBIs. Nolan Traeger leads the club with his 17 RBIs.

Reliever Walter Quinn has been the top pitcher with a 2-0 record, a 0.93 ERA, a save, and 16 strikeouts in 9.2 innings worked.

The program is coached by Kirk Saarloos. Saarloos is in his fifth year leading the Horned Frogs. He has an overall record of 161-92.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics