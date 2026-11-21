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Tulane and UNT are 14-14 after the first 30-minutes of play.

Fifteen Greenies are listed out for the game today, among them safeties Jack Tchienchou and Kevin Adams III. cornerbacks Armani Cargo and Justin Agu, wide receiver Garrett Mmahat, offensive linemen John Bock II, Ryan Mckow, and Riley Rushing.

First Half

First Quarter

North Texas won the toss and deferred. After a kickoff into the end zone, Tulane starts at their own 25. After a first down, the offense stalls and William Hudlow comes back from missing two games with a bum finger and nails a 46-yard punt. Add to that a UNT penalty and the Mean Green will start at their own 8 with 11:40 to go in the first quarter.

North Texas, under the guidance of sophmore backup quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr worked its way into Tulane territory, assisted by a facemask penalty on the Wave defense. Relying mostly on running plays, as expected, the UNT QB guided an offense that is usually reliant on the pass by leaning heavily on their rushing offense, with Jimerson claiming his 2nd rushing TD of the year with 6:20 to go in the first period.

North Texas 7 - Tulane 0

After a Trace Johnson rush for a first down, miscommunication forces an incomplete pass up the sidelines, but Mo Turner picks up another 1st on a rush up the middle. Three more plays gain nothing, then a fake punt gained falls incomplete, so North Texas takes over at their own 45 with 3:21 left in the 1st.

The fake punt was a pass from backup punter Brooks Moore who did a basketball-style toss across the line to sophomore tight end DJ Cicero. Cicero was held as he came off the line by UNT's #10, David Onuoha, but no penalty was called.

The Mean Green were set back by an offensive holding, but they weren't down for long, running it right down the throats of the Green Wave, including a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to go in the 1st period.

North Texas 14 - Tulane 0

The amount of missed tackles already in this game is starting to pile up. On a 17-yard completion, three different Tulane defenders tried to bump down the receiver instead of tackling them.

Another touchback has the Green Wave starting at their 25. A nice screen to Jamauri McClure picks up a first down to the 36. Then, another run up the middle nets nothing, but a quick slant to Jalin Lucas that was bobbled then caught goes the distance for a 69-yard touchdown pass from Johnson, as Lucas outran the defense the length of the field with :27 left in the 1st quarter.

The pass completion of 69-yards is the longest of the season for Tulane.

North Texas 14 - Tulane 7

After a touchback, the Mean Green attempted a pass that was deflected by Tulane's Armondous Cooley smacks the ball high into the air where safety Joshua Moore came down with jump ball at the North Texas 38, the first turnover of the game by either team.

Tulane runs one play, losing two as the first quarter clock comes to an end.

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Second Quarter

North Texas 14 - Tulane 7

Johnson rushes up the middle, then scrambles for eight more, but ends up with Cooper Helmke's 48-yard field goal attempt that sails wide left, no good, with 13:30 to go in the first half.

North Texas takes the ball into Tulane territory, then, faced with a fourth and four at the Tulane 36, an errant pass by UNT quarterback Jimerson falls behind the intended receiver with 9:36 to go in the 2nd quarter.

A run up the middle gains a couple, but a quick slant to Oliver Michell Jr picks up 24-yards and gets to the North Texas 38. More big runs are put together by Turnerand Johnnie Daniels get to the North Texas 6, where Johnson finds tight end Cam Roberts for the touchdown with 6:22 to go in the first half.

The Tulane offense is NOT carrying the ball up the middle, instead finding seams off tackle and on sweeps.

Tulane 14 - North Texas 14

The Mean Green starts at their own 25 after a Helmke touchback on the kickoff, but three downs and out leads to the first punt of the game by UNT. Tulane's Anthony Rogers blasts through the line, deflecting the punt, which netted 22-yards, giving Tulane ball at midfield.

The blocked punt by Rogers is the first since November 26, 2016, the longest streak in the nation without a blocked punt.

An 18-yard swing pass to Daniels, then a couple of Daniels' runs gets the ball to the North Texas 14 as the two-minute timeout is called.

Daniels loses three up the middle, then a short pass gets to the 14, setting up a third and ten, but a pass into the end zone intended for Anthony Brown-Stephens is intercepted and run back to the UNT 27.

With under two minutes to play, UNT pushes the ball upfield via swing passes and rushes up the gut to the Tulane 34 with :54 on the clock. On a third and five, Makai Williams gets a sack, pushing the ball back to the Green Wave 46. After the punt, Tulane takes over at their six with :06 to go on the second quarter clock.

End of the 2nd Quarter

Tulane 14

North Texas 14

On SI Tulane Analysis

With all that has been going on, and getting down by two touchdowns, the Green Wave stormed back to tied the game up before the end of the half.

The Tulane offense is showing balance, outgaining North Texas, 229-yards to 222. Mean Green running back Jahiem White has 70-yards on 12-carries, his longest being 22-yards. Daniels leads all Tulane rushers with 29-yards on 7-carries, not really showing up until the 2nd quarter.

This was a large comeback for a team that has made that part of its story most of the season.

Player Stats Tulane Trace Johnson 9-for-12, 145-yards, 2-TDS, 1 Interception UNT Chris Jimerson, Jr 6-for-11, 66-yards, 1 INT, Tulane Jayliln Lucas 3-for-9-yards, 2-catches-77-yards, 1 TD