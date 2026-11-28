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In the season finale, the Tulane football team tie their game with South Florida in Tampa, 17-17 with only 18-second remaining in the first thirty minutes of play. The Green Wave has had to overcome a pairof turnovers in the first half: an interception and a muffed punt.

Here is what we saw in half number one.

First Half

First Quarter

South Florida won the toss at the beginning of the game. Tulane receives the ball to begin the game.

Quarterback Trace Johnson started quickly with a quick shot to Fat Hill for 17-yards, then a QB draw picks up another 14. Pass number two was nearly intercepted, but pass number three was on a deep pass to the South Florida 19, run back to the Tulane 39.

With 13:37, a trick play on a wide receiver pass by USF was broken up by Makai Williams at the Tulane 20. An 11-yard gain up the gut gets to the Tulane 20 for a first down. Two short runs get to the Tulane 21, setting up a 3rd and 4. A short pass advances to the Tulane 17 for a first down. Then, a rush up the middle picks up 7 to the Tulane 10. Another rush, though loses two, setting up a third and 5. A short rush gets to the Tulane 10, setting up a 4th and 3, so a 28-yard field goal is hit through with 9:41 to go in the first.

South Florida 3 - Tulane 0

A touchback on the ensuing kickoff gets Tulane the ball at their own 25. A push up the middle by Mo Turner gets a yard, then an incomplete pass by Johnson sets up a 3rd and nine for the Wave at their 26. A deep pass to the South Florida intended for Zycarl Lewis goes too long from Johnson at the Bulls' 25, leading to a 61-yard William Hudlow that is run back to the South Florida 23.

Quarterback draw gains just one by USF, then an incomplete pass sets up a 3rd and 9, leading to another incomplete pass and a 4th and 9 for South Florida at their own 24, forcing the Bulls 3-and-out and into a punting situation, but a shank travels only to the South Florida 41 for 17-yards setting up the Green Wave in excellent field position with 7:58 on the 1st quarter clock.

Tulane QB Trace Johnson has gone 1-for-5 for 17-yards and an interception so far.

Johnnie Daniels rushes up the middle, then to the left for a total of five yards to the USF 36 setting up a 3rd and five. Another Daniels rush up the middle gains one. Now 4th and 4 and Cooper Helmke comes in to try a 53-yard field goal but hooks it wide left, no good with 6:01 left in the first period.

Cooper Helmke has missed consecutive field goals in the last two games.

USF begins at their own 35 after the Helmke miss. Short rush picks up four. Jack Tchienchou makes the tackle, coming back after missing practice for most of the week. A short pass ends up picking up 9 for the 1st at their own 48. Rush up the middle loses two, then a short pass falls incomplete, then, the Wave defense comes through with a sack, as Cayden Dees records his first sack of the year. A short put is muffed by Seth Gale and recovered by USF at the Tulane 11 with 3:29 to go in the first period.

That's two turnovers by the Green Wave in the 1st quarter.

A six yard gain up the middle gets to the Tulane 5, then another 2-yards up the gut setting up a 3rd and 2 on the Tulane 3. A rush up the middle loses a yard to the Tulane 4, setting up a 4th and 3 at the Tulane 4. USF goes for it (they can gain a 1st down at the Tulane 1). A Tulane time out pauses things for a bit. A keeper to the right by the USF quarterback gets the touchdown for the Bulls with 1:21 to go into the 1st quarter

South Florida 10 - Tulane 0

A kickoff to TJ Smith only gets to the Tulane 12. Johnson tosses complete for 7 to Anthony Brown-Stephens . A Mo Turner rush up the middle gains six for the first to the Tulane 25. A deep pass to Lewis up the middle goes too tall again. Then, Jaylin Lucas gets loose for a 75-yard touchdown run right up the middle with :05 to go in the first quarter.

South Florida 10 - Tulane 7

It's just Lucas's second touchdown of the year.

South Florida ends the 1st quarter from its 25, getting a penalty on a false start backing them up to their own 20 with an incomplete pass and then a short pass for six yards to their own 26.

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End of the 1st Quarter

South Florida 10 - Tulane 7

Second Quarter

The Bulls open the 2nd quarter with a 3rd and 9 at their own 26. A complete pass over the middle picks up the 1st to the USF 36. Short six yards up the middle is followed by five more for the first down to the USF 47. An incomplete pass near the Tulane 40 is nearly picked off by Tchienchou is followed by another incomplete pass up the middle setting up a 3rd and 10. Good pressure by Jean Claude Joseph III on the play, then a second sack of the USF quarterback, this time by a blitzing Makai Williams pushes USF back nine yards. A punt gets to the ball to the Tulane 19 with 12:34 to go in the 1st half.

That's Williams' seventh sack of the year, leading all Wave defenders.

On first down, Johnson is sacked at his own 15. A pass to the left falls incomplete, setting up a 3rd and 14 for the Wave at their own 15, and Johnson is sacked again, this time at the Tulane 5, setting up a 4th and 24. Hudlow punts to the USF 46 for a 49-yarder, but Tulane's Makai Williams punches the ball out during the return. It is recovered by Shaun Nicholas at the Tulane 41 with 11:04 to go in the first half.

A quick pass from Johnson to Lewis picks up 20 to the USF 39 is followed by a loss of four on a rush up the middle, then a long pass is bobbled then dropped by Brown-Stephens at the Bulls' 25. On a 3rd and 14, Daniels rushes left to the USF 31, setting up a 4th and 2. Johnson finds tight end Dawson Johnson for 7-yards and a first up to the USF 24. Another nice run by Jaylin Lucas gains 13-yards up the middle to the South Florida 11, putting the Wave in the red zone for the first time in the game, as Tulane calls their second timeout.

Johnson is sacked for the third time, this one for three yards. Turner gets no gain up the middle, setting up a 3rd and 13 at the USF 14, but a fourth sack of Johnson, this one for six yards. Helmke kicks through a 39-yard field goal to tie the game with 5:57 left in the first half.

Tulane 10 - South Florida 10

After the touchback, USF starts at their own 25, USF starts their drive with a 9-yard completion to the Bulls' 34. A deep pass down the sidelines fall incomplete at the Tulane 30, setting up a 3rd and 1 at their own 34. A quarterback rush up the middle is short of the 1st down after a Makai Williams wrap up. On 4th and 1 from their own 34, goes for it and gains the 1st on a rush up the middle. After an official's review, it is upheld and USF has it 1st down from its 35. A 14-yard run to the right by the USF quarterback gets to the South Florida 49. A short pass turns into a 19-yard completion to the Tulane 32. A flea-flicker pass falls incomplete after a solid rush by Reshad Sterling. On 2nd and 10 is complete for 5 to the Wave 27 with 2:44 to go in the first half. On 3rd and five, an 11-yard gain gets to the Tulane 16 at the two minute timeout.

On 1st and 10 at the Tulane 16, a pass up the middle is broken up by Tchienchou at the Tulane 10. On the next play, Tulane lines up offsides, giving the Bulls a 2nd and 5 at the Tulane 11. It's Tulane's first penalty of the day. Next play, a rush up the middle gets a touchdown from 11-yards out with 1:33 to go in the 1st half.

South Florida 17 - Tulane 10

A slip by the place kicker only gets the ball to the Tulane 35, then Johnson is sacked for the fifth time in the first half back to the Tulane 26, as South Florida calls its first timeout. A short pass to Fat Hill gets six yards to the Tulane 32 as USF calls its second timeout with 1:17 to go in the 1st period. On 3rd and 13 from their own 32, Daniels rushes up the middle, but a face mask is called on South Florida giving Tulane the 1st down at midfield with 1:10 to go in the first half. A pass by Johnson to Turner falls incomplete as he is pressured again. Turner then rushes to for three, as the clock ticks below a minute to play. A short pass to Oliver Michell Jr gets the first down to the USF 24 with 36 seconds to go. A bobbling catch by Turner advances the ball to the USF 24. Then with :23 to play in the first half, Johnson is given time in the pocket and finds Fat Hill wide open in the endzone from 24-yards out to tie the game with :18 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Tulane 17 - South Florida 17

With :18 to go in the first half, South Florida gets the ball at their own 25 affer Cooper Helmke's touchback kickoff and takes a knee to end the first half.

Halftime

Tulane 17

South Florida 17

On SI Tulane Analysis

Another outstanding job by the Tulane defense has kept Tulane in this game despite losing the ball on turnovers twice. Holding USF to 133 yards of total offense in 30-minutes of play is absolutely imperative after a sluggish Green Wave offense couldn't get things rolling.

The Tulane offensive line has allowed five sacks of quarterback Trace Johnson. But that same O-line opened a huge hole for Jayline Lucas to run 75-yards to paydirt and held up like a brick wall for the 24-yard touchdown pass by Johnson to Hill. The Green Wave have momentum going into the halftime locker room.

Individual Stats

Trace Johnson 8-16, 104-yards, 1 TD, 1 Int Jaylin Lucas 2 rushes, 88-yards, 1 TD (75-yards) Fat Hill 3 receptions, 47-yards, 1 TD (24-yards)

Halftime Stats

Tulane South Florida Total Yards 200 133 Passing Yards 104 78 Rushing Yards 96 55 3rd Down Effenciency 1-6 3-9 Average Pass Play 13-yards 8.7-yards Time of Possession 13:18 16:42