Tulane Locks Up Their Successful Baseball Coach With Contract Extension
Tulane's baseball program is coming off back-to-back Men's College World Series appearances for the first time since the mid-2010s, and it seems like the athletic department wants to keep it that way.
It was announced that head coach Jay Uhlman has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him in New Orleans through 2029.
He took over on an interim basis in 2022 when the Green Wave parted ways with previous head coach Travis Jewett.
In the final seven games of that campaign, they went 3-4 which gave Tulane the confidence to bring Uhlman on as the new skipper of this program.
It turned out that was the right decision.
The Green Wave have won the AAC tournament two times in as many years under Uhlman, a great start to his tenure that seems to have Tulane back on the right track.
He joined this program back in 2020 as the recruiting coordinator after he left the associate head coaching job at Oregon.
Uhlman has been able to get tons of talent to Tulane since he's come to town.
So far, 11 Green Wave players have been drafted since he was hired, and six of them have come since he became the head coach with four of them being selected in the 2024 MLB draft.
"This extension provides our staff and players with stability through the 2029 season, creating an opportunity to build upon the foundation that we have worked hard to create. We have our sights set on continued growth and championship success while steadfastly maintaining our feet in the present. Our daily mission is to recruit, develop, challenge, and create positive relationships with our players so that we give ourselves the best chance to take this program, alums, and fans back to Omaha," he said as part of his statement.
It's an exciting time for Tulane baseball with Uhlman at the helm, and with him locked up for the next five years, they will be looking to compete for their first-ever national title.