Tulane Loses Second Straight Cancun Challenge Game in Blowout Against Belmont
How Tulane responded to their crushing loss against Wyoming in the second game of the Cancun Challenge was going to be very telling about where this young roster currently is.
Facing a Belmont team who is a premier mid-major program on an annual basis, the Green Wave had their hands full after the Bruins lost to Loyola Marymount in their own opener of this event.
Unfortunately, the growing pains are still present for Tulane.
Belmont took it to them, winning the game, 89-66, in a contest that wasn't ever in doubt.
The Green Wave actually came out of the gates strong, though, using a scoring flurry to take an early lead by hitting shots and getting the free throw line. At one point, they had a seven-point advantage just under six minutes after tip.
But, the Bruins were able to claw their way back into the game until they tied things up at 21 with 10:27 left in the first half.
After that, Tulane never had the lead again.
Belmont was lights out from the field and beyond the arc, shooting 47% overall (31-66), while draining a staggering 18 out of their 42 3-point attempts to finish with a 42.9% shooting clip.
Tulane couldn't keep up.
Their field goal percentage being 39% (23-59) and only hitting six out of their 22 attempts from deep.
These are the early-season games that can give the Green Wave the experience they need, though.
Belmont is expected to contend for another title in the Missouri Valley Conference this year, so facing a program like that is a great way for Ron Hunter to get a feel for what he needs to do with his own group going forward.
Asher Woods continues to be a bright spot for Tulane.
He finished with a team-high 16 points on 50% shooting from the field. Rowan Brumbaugh and Mari Jordan were the only other players to join him in double figures with 13 points scored each.
It was a tough day for Greg Glenn III and Kam Williams who combined to shoot 3-16 from the floor and score nine total points, but for the junior and freshman, this event showed them what they need to do when they step up in class going forward.
Tulane didn't have the performance they were hoping for in Cancun, failing to win a game and losing both in excruciating fashion for different reasons, but they'll be able to use this experience going forward when they head back home to face Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 2.