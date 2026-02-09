Tulane Men Back on the Losing Track, Falling to Shockers, 75-61

Tulane men's basketball (13-10, 4-6) was unable to find enough offense Sunday afternoon against Wichita State (15-9, 7-4) falling 75-61 to the Shockers inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Production off the bench and in the paint created the difference between the Green Wave and the Shockers as the Wave was outscored 32-42 around the rim and 23-10 in bench points.

With the loss, Tulane dropped to 8-6 at home this season including a 1-4 mark in Uptown against league opponents. The defeat also marked the fourth consecutive home loss for the Green Wave which is the longest home losing streak since losing five in a row from January 14 to February 12, 2020.

Only a Pair in Double-Digits

Rowan Brumbaugh and Tyler Ringgold were the only players to reach double figures in scoring for the Wave against the Shockers. Brumbaugh paced the team with 17 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Ringgold followed with 13 points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists.

The contest began as a back-and-forth affair between Tulane and Wichita State as the two teams traded the lead eight times in the first 11 minutes of action. After the eighth lead change the Shockers put together a small run to put the Wave down 21-15 with 7:18 to go in the half.

Tulane would trail by as many as seven points in the closing minutes of the opening frame, but Luke Rasmussen scored the final bucket of the half to send the Green Wave into the locker room trailing 31-26.

Just Can't Catch Up in the 2nd

To start the second half the Shockers scored a quick four points before eventually pushing the Tulane deficit to 11 (43-32) with 15:50 on the clock. The Wave fought to get back within single digits, but Wichita State continued to apply pressure and build its largest lead of the day at 60-42 with 8:58 remaining.

The Green Wave battled over the next two minutes of action with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit back down to nine (60-51). However, Tulane was unable to get any closer down the stretch.

Next, the welcomes Temple to Uptown on Wednesday, February 11. Tipoff between Tulane and the Owls is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

