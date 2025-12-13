Tulane Men Battle UC-San Diego in Jack Jones Classic Saturday

Tulane University men's basketball hits the court for late-night action in the Jack Jones Classic against UC San Diego Saturday at the Lee's Family Forum. The Green Wave holds a 7-15 record at in non-conference neutral site contest during the Ron Hunter era including a 1-1 mark so far this season.

The game between the Wave and the Tritons is set to tipoff at 11 p.m. CST. Fans can listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket with the Voice of the Green Wave Corey Gloor or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the first meeting in program history between Tulane and UC San Diego. The Green Wave holds a 2-6 record against teams from the Big West including an 0-4 mark in neutral site contests. The last time the Wave defeated a Big West opponent came in an 86-65 win over UC Irvine in New Orleans on January 2, 1993.

The last time out for Tulane the Wave bounced back into the win column with an 84-72 victory at home over Tougaloo College on December 10. Rowan Brumbaugh led four players in double figures against the Bulldogs tallying 22 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Asher Woods finished with 17 points including 15 in the second half while Scotty Middleton recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Curtis Williams Jr. rounded out the top performers for the Green Wave with 11 points to mark his eighth-straight game in double figures.

Brumbaugh has been effective in getting to the charity stripe through the first 10 games of the season. Brumbaugh leads The American in free throws attempted with 85 and free throws made with 71. He ranks third in the nation in makes from the charity stripe and fifth in attempts all while connecting at an 83.5 percent clip from the line.

UC San Diego enters the game with an 8-1 record including a 3-0 mark in neutral site games this season. In the previous three neutral site contests for the Tritons the team is averaging 88.3 points per game on 56.4 percent shooting from the floor and 51.9 percent from three with wins over Temple, Bradley, and Towson.

On the year, the Tritons are averaging 83.4 points per game on 51.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. UCSD ranks sixth in the country in three-point percentage and 22nd in overall field goal percentage this season. Redshirt junior forward Leo Beath leads the attack for UCSD this season averaging 18.9 points per game which rates second in the Big West.

Following the matchup with the Triton in the Jack Jones Classic, the Wave returns home to host Louisiana Tech in Uptown on Wednesday, December 17. The contest between Tulane and the Bulldogs is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.