Tulane Men Can't Keep up with UC San Diego at Jack Jones Classic
Tulane men's basketball (7-4) was unable to keep up with the high-powered offense of UC San Diego (9-1) falling 93-67 Saturday night in the final game of the Jack Jones Classic. With the loss, the Green Wave drops to 1-2 in neutral site contests this season and 7-16 in non-conference neutral site games during the Ron Hunter era.
The duo of Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. were the only players for the Wave to reach double figures in scoring against the Tritons. Brumbaugh finished with a team-high 19 point to go with five assists and three steals. Williams followed with 15 points and five boards.
Scotty Middleton and Tyler Ringgold each finished just shy of double digits tallying nine points apiece. Ringgold also recorded a career-high 11 rebounds to mark his first career game with double figures on the glass.
UCSD finished with four players scoring in double figures including a pair with 20-point performances. The pairing of Leo Beath and Emanuel Prospere II paced the attack for the Tritons posting 21 and 20 points, respectively.
Tulane and the Tritons traded baskets over the first few minutes of the first half with the Wave holding its last lead of the frame at 7-5 with 16:41 on the clock. UCSD scored 11 of the next 13 points in the contest to claim control over the Green Wave.
Over the next several minutes the Wave battled to hang around until the Tritons slowly pulled away to close the opening half. Williams led the Tulane offense before the break with 13 points, but the Green Wave hit the locker room facing a 53-31 deficit.
The halftime deficit proved to be too much for the Wave to overcome in the second half. Tulane briefly pulled within 18 points in the closing minutes but ultimately went on to fall by .
Next, the Green Wave will return to Uptown to host in-state foe Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, December 17. The matchup between Tulane and the Bulldogs is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. at Fogelman.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.