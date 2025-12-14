Tulane Men Can't Keep up with UC San Diego at Jack Jones Classic

Tulane men's basketball (7-4) was unable to keep up with the high-powered offense of UC San Diego (9-1) falling 93-67 Saturday night in the final game of the Jack Jones Classic. With the loss, the Green Wave drops to 1-2 in neutral site contests this season and 7-16 in non-conference neutral site games during the Ron Hunter era.

The duo of Rowan Brumbaugh and Curtis Williams Jr. were the only players for the Wave to reach double figures in scoring against the Tritons. Brumbaugh finished with a team-high 19 point to go with five assists and three steals. Williams followed with 15 points and five boards.

Scotty Middleton and Tyler Ringgold each finished just shy of double digits tallying nine points apiece. Ringgold also recorded a career-high 11 rebounds to mark his first career game with double figures on the glass.

UCSD finished with four players scoring in double figures including a pair with 20-point performances. The pairing of Leo Beath and Emanuel Prospere II paced the attack for the Tritons posting 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Tulane and the Tritons traded baskets over the first few minutes of the first half with the Wave holding its last lead of the frame at 7-5 with 16:41 on the clock. UCSD scored 11 of the next 13 points in the contest to claim control over the Green Wave.

Over the next several minutes the Wave battled to hang around until the Tritons slowly pulled away to close the opening half. Williams led the Tulane offense before the break with 13 points, but the Green Wave hit the locker room facing a 53-31 deficit.

The halftime deficit proved to be too much for the Wave to overcome in the second half. Tulane briefly pulled within 18 points in the closing minutes but ultimately went on to fall by .

Next, the Green Wave will return to Uptown to host in-state foe Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, December 17. The matchup between Tulane and the Bulldogs is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. at Fogelman.

