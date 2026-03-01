Tulane Men Challenge American-Leading South Florida Today

Tulane University men's basketball looks to bounce back in the win column as it squares off against South Florida on the road in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN 2. The Green Wave has won its last three road contests and holds a 6-2 record overall on the road this season including 5-2 in conference play.

This marks the 46th all-time meeting between Tulane and South Florida with the Green Wave leading the series 29-19. The Wave lost the previous matchup this season against the Bulls 83-97 on January 28 in New Orleans. Tulane holds a 12-10 advantage over the Bulls on the road despite dropping the last meeting in Tampa 85-72 on March 5, 2024. The last time the Green Wave defeated South Florida on the road was on February 18, 2023, by a final score of 84-66.

Wave Win Streak Broken Wednesday

In its last time out, Tulane had its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, February 25, in a 90-64 loss to Tulsa at home. Curtis Williams Jr. and Asher Woods were the only players to reach double figures in scoring for the Green Wave. Williams led the team with 16 points including a pair of three-pointers while adding five rebounds. Woods followed with 14 points to mark his fifth consecutive game in double digits.

Scouting the Bulls

South Florida enters the game on a six-game winning streak after defeating Rice 75-56 on the road to improve to 20-8 overall and 12-3 in conference play. The Bulls hold an 11-2 record at home this season including a 5-2 mark against league opponents while averaging 92.3 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the floor and 33.8 percent from three in those contests.

Five players average double figures in scoring for the Bulls led by Izaiyah Nelson with 16.3 points per game. Nelson also leads the league in field goal percentage (58.1), rebounds per game (9.9), and double doubles (17).

Following the game at South Florida, Tulane will make the trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on the Temple Owls on Thursday, March 5. The matchup between the Green Wave and the Owls is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tip on ESPN2

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics